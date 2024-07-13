Alec Baldwin Sobs In Court As His Manslaughter Case Gets Dismissed

BYCaroline Fisher184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
World Premiere Of National Geographic Documentary Films' THE FIRST WAVE At Hamptons International Film Festival
EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)
Baldwin's case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be retried on the same charge.

Today was the third day of Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial, and already, the actor has gotten some great news. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted the defense's motion to dismiss the case. Unsurprisingly, he broke down in tears upon hearing the judge's ruling, as this has surely been a hard road for the 66-year-old. He could have spent up to 18 months behind bars had he been convicted. Baldwin was also spotted hugging his wife, Hilaria, in the courtroom.

In the defense's motion, they argued that live ammunition related to the accidental shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was "concealed" from them. Judge Sommer says this "injected needless delay into the proceedings," and was "highly prejudicial to the defendant." She also dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning that Baldwin cannot be retried on the same charge.

Read More: Alec Baldwin Smacked Protestors Phone Out Of Her Hand After Coffee-Shop Confrontation

Alec Baldwin Gets Emotional While Judge Explains Her Ruling

"There is no way for the court to right this wrong," she explained as Baldwin grew emotional. The dismissal comes after lead prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey took the stand, giving her account of why the ammunition was not handed over to the defense. “It was my impression that they did not match the live rounds from the set of ‘Rust,’” she explained, also claiming to have only seen a photo of it. The evidence was later brought into the courtroom in an envelope and examined. It was then determined that some of the rounds did match the ones found on set. “I never saw them until today,” Morrissey claimed.

“They buried it,” one of Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas said of the evidence at the time. “They put it under a different case with a different number.” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, is currently serving an 18-month sentence for loading the live rounds into the gun that killed Hutchins. What do you think of Alec Baldwin's manslaughter case getting dismissed with prejudice? What about his emotional reaction to the judge's ruling? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Alec Baldwin Seeks Dismissal Of Manslaughter Charge

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...