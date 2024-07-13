Alec Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Message & Parties At Hotel Bar After Manslaughter Case Dismissal

Alec Baldwin is celebrating the end of his legal battle.

Yesterday, Alec Baldwin got some good news in court, as Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted the defense's motion to dismiss his case. The actor was being tried for involuntary manslaughter, following a tragic accidental shooting on the set of Rust in 2021. Reportedly, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when the gun he was holding discharged. This claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin's case was also dismissed with prejudice, meaning that he cannot be tried again on the same charge. He got emotional following the unexpected news, breaking down as the judge explained her ruling. Now, he's taken to Instagram to break his silence on the verdict with a heartfelt message to those who have supported him along the way.

Alec Baldwin's Legal Battle Comes To An End

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now," he captioned a photo of himself in the courtroom earlier today. "To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family." His comments section is currently flooded with supportive messages from followers, congratulating him on reaching the conclusion of the longwinded legal battle. To celebrate, Baldwin hosted a small gathering at a hotel bar. He was joined by his attorneys Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, his wife Hilaria, and more.