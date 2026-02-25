Wack 100 Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Big U Over Snitching Allegations

Shortly before Big U turned himself in, he went live on Instagram and made some shocking claims about Wack 100. Now, Wack wants those claims retracted. During his livestream, Big U alleged that while his properties were being raided by federal authorities, he was asked specifically about both Wack and Luce Cannon. “Wack said 100 times he was going to take my contracts," he alleged. "He working with the FBI.”

“This the price of being black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community,” he stated. “I’m going to go turn myself in though cuz I ain’t did nothing.”

Wack has since denied the allegations. Now, he's even threatening to take legal action against Big U if he refuses to set the record straight.

Wack 100 Responds To Big U

“I got a tough decision to make. Big U, when he turned his self in, made accusations that Wack 100 and 600… Was working with the feds take him down. He said this to the world," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Baller Alert. “My legal team, when it comes to my overall businesses and things that I do, they have some say-so in this matter. So I’ve been fighting them and fighting them on what I didn’t want to do, which is file anything against Big U for defamation and slander, as I did with Worldstar and LA Media, and I won that case, and I got paid.”⁠

“I’m trying my best to keep my legal team from doing what they feel they’re obligated to do because my legal team is also my business partners in a lot of my business," he continued. "And they felt like in the long run it could affect the business."