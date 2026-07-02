Wack 100 Claims The Feds Are After Pooh Shiesty For The "Bodies," Not Gucci Mane

BY Alexander Cole
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HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wack 100 has no issues with giving his theories on a myriad of topics, and that includes the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty situation.

Wack 100 is someone who has never shied away from the big topics on social media. Furthermore, he has always been adamant that he has information that could bring down some of his enemies. Case in point, he told Akademiks that he could drop a bomb on Charlamagne Tha God in the blink of an eye.

Very rarely does Wack 100 actually leak this information. Instead, he uses it as a looming threat of sorts. This has subsequently led to fans accusing him of being a liar. However, Wack has never wavered and continues to give his opinion on controversial topics.

After a video of Pooh Shiesty allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane leaked online, Wack 100 took to the internet to offer his thoughts on the case. As you will hear, he doesn't believe the Gucci Mane angle matters that much. Instead, he feels as though the feds are after something else.

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Wack 100 Gives His Take On Pooh Shiesty

Given Pooh Shiesty's lyrics and weapons charges, Wack 100 seems to believe that the Feds are after some "bodies." Wack 100 alleges that the Feds think Pooh Shiesty might be hiding something that the public doesn't know about.

Overall, this is an extremely bold allegation, and at press time, there is absolutely no proof that this is what the Feds are after. Instead, it has been made clear that Pooh Shiesty is facing trial for kidnapping and robbery charges.

His trial is set to take place at the beginning of 2027, and there is a world in which Shiesty could receive life in prison if convicted. Overall, this is a case that will garner tons of attention, and we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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