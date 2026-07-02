Wack 100 Claims The Feds Are After Pooh Shiesty For The "Bodies," Not Gucci Mane

Wack 100 is someone who has never shied away from the big topics on social media. Furthermore, he has always been adamant that he has information that could bring down some of his enemies. Case in point, he told Akademiks that he could drop a bomb on Charlamagne Tha God in the blink of an eye.

Very rarely does Wack 100 actually leak this information. Instead, he uses it as a looming threat of sorts. This has subsequently led to fans accusing him of being a liar. However, Wack has never wavered and continues to give his opinion on controversial topics.

After a video of Pooh Shiesty allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane leaked online, Wack 100 took to the internet to offer his thoughts on the case. As you will hear, he doesn't believe the Gucci Mane angle matters that much. Instead, he feels as though the feds are after something else.

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Wack 100 Gives His Take On Pooh Shiesty

Given Pooh Shiesty's lyrics and weapons charges, Wack 100 seems to believe that the Feds are after some "bodies." Wack 100 alleges that the Feds think Pooh Shiesty might be hiding something that the public doesn't know about.

Overall, this is an extremely bold allegation, and at press time, there is absolutely no proof that this is what the Feds are after. Instead, it has been made clear that Pooh Shiesty is facing trial for kidnapping and robbery charges.