Alleged Video Of Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Gucci Mane Robbery Hits The Internet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pooh Shiesty Gucci Mane Robbery Video
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 0226. Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
It's unclear where this video came from, but it matches prosecutors' screenshots of it in the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty case.

Gucci Mane used to be a mentor for Pooh Shiesty under the 1017 Records banner, a relationship that has soured dramatically over the past year. Pooh's alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci to release him from his record deal has been a massive controversy with an upcoming trial. Now, folks have come across an alleged video of the alleged incident that surfaced on the Internet today (Wednesday, July 1).

In the clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Shiesty and an alleged affiliate allegedly appear alongside a man with a yellow ensemble with a blurred-out face. Many assume this person is Guwop, and you can his alleged voice is audible in the alleged clip. "I dropped you, Pooh Shiesty's dropped from 1017... Bro we just did that, that's done. You dropped. You said you wanted to be dropped, you dropped," Gucci allegedly says in the alleged clip.

"Let them know you dropping me," the Memphis rapper allegedly said in the alleged video. "Real n***a, ain't never did no police s**t or none of that. Tell them what's going on." Neither party has publicly responded to this video at press time.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Video

The emergence of this alleged video is unclear, with no one yet claiming responsibility or identifying the source. But it does match prosecutors' alleged screenshots of the alleged Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane video, which they recently shared in court. They argued against Shiesty's efforts to secure bond in the case.

He also has eight other codefendants, including his father Lontrell Williams Sr. and fellow Memphis MC Big30. They deny the allegations against them, and we will see how this new development affects the future of the trial.

Speaking of which, the trial will reportedly begin on February 22, 2027, if everything goes according to the current schedule. Folks within hip-hop and beyond continue to debate their expected outcomes as snitching debates and other discussions gain momentum and trade places in the discourse.

We will see if there are explanations for this alleged video. Folks criticized the alleged recording in the first place, whereas others believe something more nefarious may be afoot.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Big30 Reunites Family After Jail Release Gucci Mane Case Music Big30 Reportedly Reunites With Family After Jail Release In Gucci Mane Case
Ralo Apologizes Pooh Shiesty Denying Gucci Mane Snitching Music Ralo Apologizes To Pooh Shiesty For Denying Gucci Mane Snitching Claims
Feds Contract Pooh Shiesty Forced Gucci Mane Sign Music Feds Unveil The Contract Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Forced Gucci Mane To Sign
Comments 1