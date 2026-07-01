Alleged Video Of Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Gucci Mane Robbery Hits The Internet

Gucci Mane used to be a mentor for Pooh Shiesty under the 1017 Records banner, a relationship that has soured dramatically over the past year. Pooh's alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci to release him from his record deal has been a massive controversy with an upcoming trial. Now, folks have come across an alleged video of the alleged incident that surfaced on the Internet today (Wednesday, July 1).

In the clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Shiesty and an alleged affiliate allegedly appear alongside a man with a yellow ensemble with a blurred-out face. Many assume this person is Guwop, and you can his alleged voice is audible in the alleged clip. "I dropped you, Pooh Shiesty's dropped from 1017... Bro we just did that, that's done. You dropped. You said you wanted to be dropped, you dropped," Gucci allegedly says in the alleged clip.

"Let them know you dropping me," the Memphis rapper allegedly said in the alleged video. "Real n***a, ain't never did no police s**t or none of that. Tell them what's going on." Neither party has publicly responded to this video at press time.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Video

The emergence of this alleged video is unclear, with no one yet claiming responsibility or identifying the source. But it does match prosecutors' alleged screenshots of the alleged Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane video, which they recently shared in court. They argued against Shiesty's efforts to secure bond in the case.

He also has eight other codefendants, including his father Lontrell Williams Sr. and fellow Memphis MC Big30. They deny the allegations against them, and we will see how this new development affects the future of the trial.

Speaking of which, the trial will reportedly begin on February 22, 2027, if everything goes according to the current schedule. Folks within hip-hop and beyond continue to debate their expected outcomes as snitching debates and other discussions gain momentum and trade places in the discourse.

We will see if there are explanations for this alleged video. Folks criticized the alleged recording in the first place, whereas others believe something more nefarious may be afoot.