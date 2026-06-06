Big30 Reportedly Reunites With Family After Jail Release In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 initially failed in his attempts to secure jail release on bond as he and others, such as Pooh Shiesty and his father, await trial in the Gucci Mane case. But this week, a judge reversed the ruling that denied bail, and he is now reportedly out of prison with his loved ones.

As caught by XXL on Instagram, footage reportedly surfaced yesterday (Friday, June 5) of Big at an airport greeting friends and family who were there to welcome him back from jail. Beyond that, though, no other public statements, videos, or sightings have added to this development at press time. We will see if the Memphis rapper speaks out in any way soon or if anyone else involved in this case addresses this recent update.

Speaking of which, Pooh Shiesty's father recently experienced a similar fate. Last week, authorities released Lontrell Williams Sr. on bond, yet his son remains in custody. It's still unclear if he will eventually succeed in his own attempts to secure bail.

Big30, Pooh, Williams Sr., and six other men are waiting for their trial for the alleged Dallas recording studio incident back in January.

When Is Pooh Shiesty's Trial?

Pooh Shiesty and Big30's trial for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane will being on July 6 of this year, if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time. By the time the final pretrial conference hearing takes place on July 1, all defendants must have received all evidence from their prosecutors.

For those unaware, federal authorities are accusing the codefendants of meeting with Guwop and his associates under false pretenses of a business meeting at a Dallas studio. The alleged perpetrators allegedly blocked the exit from the studio, forced Gucci to release Pooh from his 1017 Records contract, and stole various items from him.

Gucci Mane has caught controversy for his response, which emerged as the "Crash Dummy" diss track. Snitching debates and other discussions emerged, and they will likely persist for a long time.