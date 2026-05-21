Pooh Shiesty Finally Gets Trial Date In Gucci Mane Robbery & Kidnapping Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Trial Date Gucci Mane Robbery Kidnapping Case
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
Pooh Shiesty, his father, and Big30 have all pleaded not guilty to robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at a studio.

Pooh Shiesty and eight other codefendants remain behind bars for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Pooh's (former?) label boss Gucci Mane. According to XXL, he just got a major update in this case, as the court reportedly set a trial date for this matter.

On Tuesday (May 19), Senior United States District Judge David C. Godbey reportedly signed off on a pretrial order scheduling it for July 6 of this year, with July 1 being the date for the final pretrial conference hearing. The defendants must receive the prosecutors' evidence by July 1.

The trial will reportedly take place in the Northern District of Texas, more specifically in Dallas. Folks continue to debate about this case following the March arrests of the codefendants for the alleged January 2026 incident. Now that they have a stronger timeline, we're sure more information and updates will continue to emerge.

Hip-hop heads and regular Internet users expressed shock at this whole situation, and they will have a lot more to debate. The quick turnaround of this trial is also causing a lot of conversation online, with some folks positing this is indicative of prosecutors' confidence. But that's just a speculative interpretation, and we'll see what actually goes down in under two months.

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Why Did Pooh Shiesty Go To Jail?

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty in March in connection to an alleged incident at a Dallas recording studio. Back in January, he, fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and others allegedly met up with Gucci Mane and his entourage at the studio under pretenses of a business meeting.

However, things allegedly turned south when Shiesty and company blocked the exit to the studio, robbed Guwop of several prized possessions, and forced him to release Pooh from his 1017 Records contract under duress. Gucci even dropped a diss track against his former artist about this alleged situation, which led to a lot of controversy.

Pooh Shiesty and others pleaded not guilty to these charges. With the label question in mind, some folks justified this alleged robbery while others condemned it. Now, a court and jury will hear out both sides starting on July 6, 2026.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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