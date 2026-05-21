Pooh Shiesty Finally Gets Trial Date In Gucci Mane Robbery & Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty and eight other codefendants remain behind bars for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Pooh's (former?) label boss Gucci Mane. According to XXL, he just got a major update in this case, as the court reportedly set a trial date for this matter.

On Tuesday (May 19), Senior United States District Judge David C. Godbey reportedly signed off on a pretrial order scheduling it for July 6 of this year, with July 1 being the date for the final pretrial conference hearing. The defendants must receive the prosecutors' evidence by July 1.

The trial will reportedly take place in the Northern District of Texas, more specifically in Dallas. Folks continue to debate about this case following the March arrests of the codefendants for the alleged January 2026 incident. Now that they have a stronger timeline, we're sure more information and updates will continue to emerge.

Hip-hop heads and regular Internet users expressed shock at this whole situation, and they will have a lot more to debate. The quick turnaround of this trial is also causing a lot of conversation online, with some folks positing this is indicative of prosecutors' confidence. But that's just a speculative interpretation, and we'll see what actually goes down in under two months.

Why Did Pooh Shiesty Go To Jail?

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty in March in connection to an alleged incident at a Dallas recording studio. Back in January, he, fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and others allegedly met up with Gucci Mane and his entourage at the studio under pretenses of a business meeting.

However, things allegedly turned south when Shiesty and company blocked the exit to the studio, robbed Guwop of several prized possessions, and forced him to release Pooh from his 1017 Records contract under duress. Gucci even dropped a diss track against his former artist about this alleged situation, which led to a lot of controversy.