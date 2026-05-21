AllStar JR Reportedly Hires Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer In Gun Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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AllStar JR Hires Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Gun Case
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Allstar JR attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at EDEN Sunset on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
AllStar JR and Pooh Shiesty are both currently behind bars. The former faces charges in alleged connection to NBA Ben10's shooting.

Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of his (former?) label boss Gucci Mane. But his legal team has more to deal with. Reportedly, AllStar JR hired Shiesty's lawyer John Helms in his gun possession case in alleged connection to the shooting of NBA Ben10.

No Jumper caught wind of this on Twitter, and shared more updates about JR's upcoming legal process. The United States District Court reportedly scheduled his arraignment for May 27, with Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo reportedly presiding. A few days earlier on May 22, AllStar will reportedly appear before Judge Christina A. Bryan for a hearing. If a conviction follows, he could face no more than a 15-year prison sentence, a $250K fine, and three years of supervised release.

We still have to see whether or not that sentence pans out in its entirety, since we don't have a trial to go off of yet. In fact, prosecutors and legal authorities still haven't explicitly confirmed if they are tying this court progress to the shooting of NBA Ben10.

There have been some details hinting at that framework, such as images federal authorities reportedly released of AllStar JR standing over NBA Ben10 during the alleged altercation. But again, the court must confirm this before folks run wild with it.

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When Will AllStar JR Be Released?

Sadly for him, his loved ones, and his legal team, AllStar JR remains behind bars. The court denied him bond earlier this month, as a judge found that no release conditions would sufficiently mitigate a flight risk or danger to public safety.

There are still a lot of assumptions about this case online, especially when considering NBA Ben10's post-hospital updates following the shooting. They have gone at each other on social media a lot as well. But a court of law might view things differently, depending on how they pursue the charges.

As for Pooh Shiesty's legal situation, he pleaded not guilty in the Gucci Mane kidnapping case. So did many of his codefendants, including his father and fellow Memphis rapper Big30. We will see if there's any more legal crossover between these two unrelated situations.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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