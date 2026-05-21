Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of his (former?) label boss Gucci Mane. But his legal team has more to deal with. Reportedly, AllStar JR hired Shiesty's lawyer John Helms in his gun possession case in alleged connection to the shooting of NBA Ben10.

No Jumper caught wind of this on Twitter, and shared more updates about JR's upcoming legal process. The United States District Court reportedly scheduled his arraignment for May 27, with Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo reportedly presiding. A few days earlier on May 22, AllStar will reportedly appear before Judge Christina A. Bryan for a hearing. If a conviction follows, he could face no more than a 15-year prison sentence, a $250K fine, and three years of supervised release.

We still have to see whether or not that sentence pans out in its entirety, since we don't have a trial to go off of yet. In fact, prosecutors and legal authorities still haven't explicitly confirmed if they are tying this court progress to the shooting of NBA Ben10.

There have been some details hinting at that framework, such as images federal authorities reportedly released of AllStar JR standing over NBA Ben10 during the alleged altercation. But again, the court must confirm this before folks run wild with it.

When Will AllStar JR Be Released?

Sadly for him, his loved ones, and his legal team, AllStar JR remains behind bars. The court denied him bond earlier this month, as a judge found that no release conditions would sufficiently mitigate a flight risk or danger to public safety.

There are still a lot of assumptions about this case online, especially when considering NBA Ben10's post-hospital updates following the shooting. They have gone at each other on social media a lot as well. But a court of law might view things differently, depending on how they pursue the charges.