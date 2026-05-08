Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Following his release from prison, Pooh Shiesty sadly did not spend much time before he found himself in more trouble. He, his father, Big30, and others are accusing of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane over their record contract together, and the court just got a massive update in this case.

According to Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, Shiesty pleaded not guilty today (Friday, May 8) to all counts against him in the kidnapping and extortion case. The federal arraignment on five counts also came with an update about potential trial dates.

"We are awaiting a scheduling order from the court," Pooh's new lawyer Kent Schaffer reportedly stated via email. "Although we have not seen all of the evidence in the case it is apparent that it’s a highly defensible case and we’re hoping to have [Shiesty] back in the recording studio very soon."

Schaffer joined the team after the departure of Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh. Now, the new legal team has significant next steps to take not just with scheduling, but also with compiling evidence, preparing their arguments, and addressing new developments and accusations from prosecutors.

Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father also pleaded not guilty in this case. Both Big and Shiesty remain behind bars at press time, and they (along with some of the nine codefendants) are attempting to secure bond.

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

If convicted, Pooh Shiesty and his codefendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison. These are heavy charges, and they also came with a lot of hip-hop debate about snitching, label contracts, and a whole lot more.

However, the codefendants are trying to stand tall amid the scrutiny. Pooh Shiesty's father dismissed the alleged evidence against him, reportedly claiming that prosecutors' case against him is "profoundly underwhelming." He and his legal team believe he should wait for the trial from the comfort of his home, as prosecutors are attempting to revoke his bond.