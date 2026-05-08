Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Prosecutors accused Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and others of allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio.

Following his release from prison, Pooh Shiesty sadly did not spend much time before he found himself in more trouble. He, his father, Big30, and others are accusing of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane over their record contract together, and the court just got a massive update in this case.

According to Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, Shiesty pleaded not guilty today (Friday, May 8) to all counts against him in the kidnapping and extortion case. The federal arraignment on five counts also came with an update about potential trial dates.

"We are awaiting a scheduling order from the court," Pooh's new lawyer Kent Schaffer reportedly stated via email. "Although we have not seen all of the evidence in the case it is apparent that it’s a highly defensible case and we’re hoping to have [Shiesty] back in the recording studio very soon."

Schaffer joined the team after the departure of Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh. Now, the new legal team has significant next steps to take not just with scheduling, but also with compiling evidence, preparing their arguments, and addressing new developments and accusations from prosecutors.

Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father also pleaded not guilty in this case. Both Big and Shiesty remain behind bars at press time, and they (along with some of the nine codefendants) are attempting to secure bond.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

If convicted, Pooh Shiesty and his codefendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison. These are heavy charges, and they also came with a lot of hip-hop debate about snitching, label contracts, and a whole lot more.

However, the codefendants are trying to stand tall amid the scrutiny. Pooh Shiesty's father dismissed the alleged evidence against him, reportedly claiming that prosecutors' case against him is "profoundly underwhelming." He and his legal team believe he should wait for the trial from the comfort of his home, as prosecutors are attempting to revoke his bond.

Elsewhere, hip-hop continues to debate the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty situation. They are even roping in Shiesty's father, as Wack 100 recently theorized he might snitch on his son. With Pooh's not guilty plea, though, we will see how legal strategies evolve and what other developments will be key to the trial's outcome.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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