Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Disbelief To Gucci Mane's Alleged Police Statement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Reacts Disbelief Gucci Mane Alleged FBI Statement
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane reacts during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Pooh Shiesty recently had a court hearing over his alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane in Dallas earlier this year.

Gucci Mane allegedly gave a statement to the police about the alleged kidnapping and robbery he suffered at the hands of Pooh Shiesty. This quickly became a controversial point of debate in this case, and we now know how the Memphis rapper reportedly reacted to this revelation in court.

As covered by Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, a Wednesday (April 8) hearing in Dallas contained an FBI agent's testimony about the matter. The agent (named Handson) alleged Gucci gave a statement to the city's police department about the alleged incident at a studio in the area.

Upon this testimony, Shiesty reportedly rested his head against the courtroom wall and shook his left leg. His attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly questioned Handson about Guwop allegedly being pushed on a couch and facing guns in his direction. Agent Handson alleged that the Alabama native told his security, "We're out-gunned." The security in question were reportedly former officers for the Detroit Police Department.

Pooh reportedly "shook his head in disbelief" when the agent claimed Gucci told his security to "put the gun down." We will see what other courtroom updates emerge while this case continues to develop.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

"Crash Dummy" Diss

Elsewhere, Gucci Mane dissed Pooh Shiesty on his new track "Crash Dummy." In it, he mocks Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and has a more than a few pointed lines about it. "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me," Guwop rapped on the cut, also spitting "I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up."

As such, it seems like he has little sympathy for Pooh and his situation. Of course, the claims about a statement to police line up with this perspective. But we will have to wait for more information and discussion from both sides.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane case isn't discouraging him. Despite a bond denial, his attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ he's in "good spirits" despite his incarceration. We're sure Shiesty will have a lot more to say about this alleged statement and alleged situation.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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