Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Disbelief To Gucci Mane's Alleged Police Statement

Gucci Mane allegedly gave a statement to the police about the alleged kidnapping and robbery he suffered at the hands of Pooh Shiesty. This quickly became a controversial point of debate in this case, and we now know how the Memphis rapper reportedly reacted to this revelation in court.

As covered by Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, a Wednesday (April 8) hearing in Dallas contained an FBI agent's testimony about the matter. The agent (named Handson) alleged Gucci gave a statement to the city's police department about the alleged incident at a studio in the area.

Upon this testimony, Shiesty reportedly rested his head against the courtroom wall and shook his left leg. His attorney Bradford Cohen reportedly questioned Handson about Guwop allegedly being pushed on a couch and facing guns in his direction. Agent Handson alleged that the Alabama native told his security, "We're out-gunned." The security in question were reportedly former officers for the Detroit Police Department.

Pooh reportedly "shook his head in disbelief" when the agent claimed Gucci told his security to "put the gun down." We will see what other courtroom updates emerge while this case continues to develop.

"Crash Dummy" Diss

Elsewhere, Gucci Mane dissed Pooh Shiesty on his new track "Crash Dummy." In it, he mocks Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and has a more than a few pointed lines about it. "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me," Guwop rapped on the cut, also spitting "I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up."

As such, it seems like he has little sympathy for Pooh and his situation. Of course, the claims about a statement to police line up with this perspective. But we will have to wait for more information and discussion from both sides.