Pooh Shiesty Looks Frustrated In Mugshot Over Gucci Mane Arrest

With Pooh Shiesty staying in custody over his alleged kidnapping and robbery case, the rapper had his mugshot taken recently. DJ Akademiks was able to get a hold of it and in it, the Memphis native looks anything but thrilled.

He's rocking a pretty stoic and peeved facial expression with his dreads loose. He also appears to be wearing a grey hoodie in the photo. Overall, his face tells a much different story than what his attorney said about him last week.

But as with most mugshots, this one is going pretty viral, especially with the context behind it.

Of course, his arrest stems from him and is team's alleged kidnapping and robbery of his own label boss, Gucci Mane. The FBI claims he held the 1017 CEO or some other individual at gun point so that they would sign a release form from the imprint.

If the 26-year-old is found guilty later on, him, his father, BIG30, and his six other associates they could all go to prison for life.

But even with that result a real possibility, folks online can't help but crack jokes. For example, one user on X writes, "This n**** look like a fused J Cole & Kawhi Leonard."

Another sarcastically types, "Bro looks ecstatic to be back."

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

There are a few folks out there who are hoping that if he does get a second chance, he'll take advantage of it. "Pooh Shiesty back in the system already? That mugshot hits different. Dude went from dropping heat to this mess quick. The streets (and the feds) don't play fair. Hope he gets his head right this time," a third says.

Alongside this mugshot, Akademiks reports that Pooh Shiesty is staying at the Kaufman County Jail in Kaufman, Texas. If you remember, the "Back in Blood" rapper was arrested in Dallas on April 1.

Even though Gucci Mane was the main victim in this case, he's been stirring up some controversy. He's made it difficult for certain individuals to support him as he fed authorities information on Shiesty federal agents swore under oath during the latter's detention hearing.