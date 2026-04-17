Pooh Shiesty Looks Frustrated In Mugshot Over Gucci Mane Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Pooh Shiesty was denied bond during his detention hearing last week. Since he'll be in jail for the foreseeable future his mugshot was taken.

With Pooh Shiesty staying in custody over his alleged kidnapping and robbery case, the rapper had his mugshot taken recently. DJ Akademiks was able to get a hold of it and in it, the Memphis native looks anything but thrilled.

He's rocking a pretty stoic and peeved facial expression with his dreads loose. He also appears to be wearing a grey hoodie in the photo. Overall, his face tells a much different story than what his attorney said about him last week.

But as with most mugshots, this one is going pretty viral, especially with the context behind it.

Of course, his arrest stems from him and is team's alleged kidnapping and robbery of his own label boss, Gucci Mane. The FBI claims he held the 1017 CEO or some other individual at gun point so that they would sign a release form from the imprint.

If the 26-year-old is found guilty later on, him, his father, BIG30, and his six other associates they could all go to prison for life.

But even with that result a real possibility, folks online can't help but crack jokes. For example, one user on X writes, "This n**** look like a fused J Cole & Kawhi Leonard."

Another sarcastically types, "Bro looks ecstatic to be back."

Read More: DJ Vlad Breaks His Silence Amid Boosie Badazz Pay Dispute

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

There are a few folks out there who are hoping that if he does get a second chance, he'll take advantage of it. "Pooh Shiesty back in the system already? That mugshot hits different. Dude went from dropping heat to this mess quick. The streets (and the feds) don't play fair. Hope he gets his head right this time," a third says.

Alongside this mugshot, Akademiks reports that Pooh Shiesty is staying at the Kaufman County Jail in Kaufman, Texas. If you remember, the "Back in Blood" rapper was arrested in Dallas on April 1.

Even though Gucci Mane was the main victim in this case, he's been stirring up some controversy. He's made it difficult for certain individuals to support him as he fed authorities information on Shiesty federal agents swore under oath during the latter's detention hearing.

Many believe Guwop made matters worse by dissing his signee on "CRASH DUMMY," which they have viewed as him openly snitching.

Read More: D4vd Arrest Footage Surfaces, Singer's Name Scrubbed From Interscope Website

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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