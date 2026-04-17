DJ Vlad Breaks His Silence Amid Boosie Badazz Pay Dispute

DJ Vlad has been interviewing Boosie Badazz for quite a while, but according to the rapper, that's come to an end. Earlier this week, he went live to reveal that he asked the internet personality for a $5K raise and was denied. For this reason, he said they'll no longer be working together. Moving forward, he plans to release his own interviews because he believes he'll earn more doing so.

"He didn't want to pay me," he told his followers. "So, I think I'm gonna make more money doing it this way. I'm editing my interview now."

Who Does Boosie Badazz Have Beef With?

Now, DJ Vlad has decided to share his side of the story in a new video. According to him, Boosie had been making $25K per interview, and he actually asked for a $10K raise. When he crunched the numbers, he quickly realized that if he paid him this much, he wouldn't end up making any money from the interview. In some instances, he could even end up losing money.

"At the end of the day, I'm taking 100% of the risk," Vlad explained. "So I'm like, 'Listen, I cannot pay you $35K when I'm going to make nothing. Or maybe I'm going to take a loss.' Boosie was like, 'Yo, you're being cheap.' I said, 'I'm not being cheap, I'm being put in a situation where you make all the money, and I make none of the money.' It simply doesn't make any business sense."

Boosie doesn't appear to have any hard feelings towards Vlad despite the dispute, and Vlad says it's mutual. In a follow-up video, he explained that he'd like to be able to work things out with the Louisiana-born performer and do more interviews in the future.

"I haven't said one negative thing about this man," he noted. "Not one. Boosie's dope, man. I love Boosie."