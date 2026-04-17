DJ Vlad Breaks His Silence Amid Boosie Badazz Pay Dispute

BY Caroline Fisher
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DJ Vlad Boosie Badazz Dispute
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
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Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz announced that he's done with "VladTV" interviews because he was denied a $5K raise.

DJ Vlad has been interviewing Boosie Badazz for quite a while, but according to the rapper, that's come to an end. Earlier this week, he went live to reveal that he asked the internet personality for a $5K raise and was denied. For this reason, he said they'll no longer be working together. Moving forward, he plans to release his own interviews because he believes he'll earn more doing so.

"He didn't want to pay me," he told his followers. "So, I think I'm gonna make more money doing it this way. I'm editing my interview now."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says He’s Done With “VladTV” Interviews After Pay Dispute

Who Does Boosie Badazz Have Beef With?

Now, DJ Vlad has decided to share his side of the story in a new video. According to him, Boosie had been making $25K per interview, and he actually asked for a $10K raise. When he crunched the numbers, he quickly realized that if he paid him this much, he wouldn't end up making any money from the interview. In some instances, he could even end up losing money.

"At the end of the day, I'm taking 100% of the risk," Vlad explained. "So I'm like, 'Listen, I cannot pay you $35K when I'm going to make nothing. Or maybe I'm going to take a loss.' Boosie was like, 'Yo, you're being cheap.' I said, 'I'm not being cheap, I'm being put in a situation where you make all the money, and I make none of the money.' It simply doesn't make any business sense."

Boosie doesn't appear to have any hard feelings towards Vlad despite the dispute, and Vlad says it's mutual. In a follow-up video, he explained that he'd like to be able to work things out with the Louisiana-born performer and do more interviews in the future.

"I haven't said one negative thing about this man," he noted. "Not one. Boosie's dope, man. I love Boosie."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Disgusted With Gucci Mane Over His Pooh Shiesty Diss Track

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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