Boosie Badazz Says He’s Done With “VladTV” Interviews After Pay Dispute

Boosie Badazz has sat down with DJ Vlad for plenty of interviews over the years. Now, however, he says he'll be doing his own interviews. Recently, the Louisiana-born rapper went live to reveal that he asked the internet personality for a $5K raise. Vlad refused, and ultimately, they were unable to reach any sort of agreement.

"He didn't want to pay me," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by No Jumper. "So, I think I'm gonna make more money doing it this way. I'm editing my interview now." Boosie went on to show off his setup, which includes a chair placed in front of a camera somewhere in his house.

This latest announcement has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are looking forward to seeing what he comes up with, others are convinced he's in for a rude awakening. The latter group is questioning whether or not Boosie will actually earn more than he did for his interviews with Vlad, making their doubt apparent.

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"He is delusional if he thinks he will make more money doing his own interviews then what Vlad was paying him, he thinks it’s easy, smh," one user on Twitter/X writes. "Bro should’ve been doing this sh*t his self," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Gotta do what you have to do."

While it doesn't seem like Boosie has any hard feelings towards Vlad, he did make several headlines last month for his beef with Kodak Black. Their feud was reignited during a livestream, and the two of them exchanged various insults.

Boosie, for example, blasted Kodak for his alleged substance abuse issues. Kodak targeted Boosie's family life in response, calling him out for his strained relationship with his lesbian daughter. Eventually, Boosie hopped online to say that some of his rap peers have told him to back off. He agreed, but questioned why they didn't have that same energy when he was getting dissed years ago.