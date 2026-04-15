Boosie Badazz Says He’s Done With “VladTV” Interviews After Pay Dispute

BY Caroline Fisher
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Boosie Badazz Done With "VladTV"
Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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According to Boosie Badazz, he recently asked DJ Vlad for a $5K raise, but the internet personality refused.

Boosie Badazz has sat down with DJ Vlad for plenty of interviews over the years. Now, however, he says he'll be doing his own interviews. Recently, the Louisiana-born rapper went live to reveal that he asked the internet personality for a $5K raise. Vlad refused, and ultimately, they were unable to reach any sort of agreement.

"He didn't want to pay me," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by No Jumper. "So, I think I'm gonna make more money doing it this way. I'm editing my interview now." Boosie went on to show off his setup, which includes a chair placed in front of a camera somewhere in his house.

This latest announcement has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are looking forward to seeing what he comes up with, others are convinced he's in for a rude awakening. The latter group is questioning whether or not Boosie will actually earn more than he did for his interviews with Vlad, making their doubt apparent.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Disgusted With Gucci Mane Over His Pooh Shiesty Diss Track

Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Beef

"He is delusional if he thinks he will make more money doing his own interviews then what Vlad was paying him, he thinks it’s easy, smh," one user on Twitter/X writes. "Bro should’ve been doing this sh*t his self," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Gotta do what you have to do."

While it doesn't seem like Boosie has any hard feelings towards Vlad, he did make several headlines last month for his beef with Kodak Black. Their feud was reignited during a livestream, and the two of them exchanged various insults.

Boosie, for example, blasted Kodak for his alleged substance abuse issues. Kodak targeted Boosie's family life in response, calling him out for his strained relationship with his lesbian daughter. Eventually, Boosie hopped online to say that some of his rap peers have told him to back off. He agreed, but questioned why they didn't have that same energy when he was getting dissed years ago.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Unleashes On The Chicago Bulls Following Jaden Ivey Controversy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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