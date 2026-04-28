Adam22 & Money Man Clash Over “Broke” Accusations

BY Caroline Fisher
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Adam22 of NoJumper attends French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for French Montana)
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Money Man recently took to social media to flaunt a massive pile of cash following some shady remarks from Adam22.

Adam22 is certainly no stranger to beef, and now, he's wrapped up in some involving Money Man. Allegedly, the podcaster suggested that the rapper is "broke" while discussing DJ Vlad and Boosie Badazz's latest drama, prompting a heated response. In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks, Money Man flaunts a massive pile of cash, making it clear that his wealth is not an issue. Moreover, he tells Adam that he wouldn't agree to an interview with him for any less than $50K.

"N***a f*k yo interview unless you pay me 50k gang," he captioned the clip. It didn't take long for Adam to fire back. He shared a series of his own clips, mocking Money Man's first-week sales and calling him out for putting his riches on display.

"It's crazy how these rappers will take $50K out of the bank and take a picture with it, or pose with it or whatever, and be convinced that they're doing better than somebody who's blatantly doing dramatically better than them," he said. "I say this as a person who refuses to take part in these shenanigans."

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Boosie Badazz & DJ Vlad Drama

"I do not go to the bank and withdraw money to flex on people. I say that standing in my many, many million-dollar office building that I bought with my own hard-earned money," he added. "The proof is in the pudding. I just don't put myself out there like that."

News of Adam22 clashing with Money Man comes just a couple of weeks after Boosie Badazz announced that he'll no longer be doing interviews with VladTV. According to him, he asked DJ Vlad for a raise and was turned down.

Despite their differences, Vlad says he has no hard feelings towards Boosie and simply didn't want to lose money. He even claims that he'd have the Louisiana-born performer back in the future if he ever changes his mind.

Read More: Meek Mill Can’t Escape His Own Digital Footprint

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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