DJ Vlad & Aries Spears Go Back And Forth Online Amid Pay Dispute

BY Alexander Cole
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Aries Spears Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - MAY 19: Comedian Aries Spears performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on May 19, 2022 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
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DJ Vlad is currently dealing with Boosie's attempts at making more money for interviews, and now, Aries Spears is jumping on the bandwagon.

DJ Vlad has been in the news as of late thanks to a pay dispute with the likes of Boosie Badazz. Boosie claims that he isn't being paid enough to appear on VladTV. Of course, DJ Vlad feels otherwise, especially when you break down the numbers from his YouTube and the way the splits work.

This has all led to widespread discourse about paying for interviews and whether or not artists should even be paid at all for such appearances. This has also led to some issues for Vlad when it comes to some of his other high-profile business relationships. Case in point, Aries Spears is now looking for more money.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks, Vlad was steadfast with his response to Spears' request. While Spears does have great chemistry with Vlad, the YouTube media mogul noted that Boosie's videos still perform a whole lot more. Vlad then used some vulgar language against Spears, which some fans were surprised by.

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DJ Vlad And Aries Spears Are Beefing

Spears subsequently responded to Vlad in the only way he knows how. He dropped a scathing response in which he noted that Vlad is someone who uses black culture for his own personal and financial gain. He then went on to say that Vlad should invite him on for one last interview.

Ultimately, this is an interesting situation that could have major ramifications for Vlad and his channel. At the end of the day, his interviews are reliant on the personalities. Vlad gets the best out of his guests, but the fans still want to see people like Boosie and Aries Spears give their takes on the day's events. If those guys stop coming around, then Vlad will need to find new recurring guests to fill their spot.

Of course, the Spears and Vlad beef could very well be all for show. After all, there was something very WWE about the way they were speaking to each other in these clips. There is a chance this was all just a work, and that Spears will be back sooner rather than later.

Either way, DJ Vlad has us very intrigued about the future of his platform.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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