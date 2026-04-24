Boosie Badazz Has A Message For Fans Flaming Him Over VladTV Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Boosie Badazz Message Fans Flaming Him VladTV Controversy
Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
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DJ Vlad and Boosie Badazz recently traded blows after the VladTV host refused to give Boosie a pay raise for their interviews.

DJ Vlad hopes he can settle his issues with Boosie Badazz in the near future, as the rapper recently disavowed his VladTV platform over a pay dispute. Boosie's interviews with Vlad are iconic at this point, so this led many fans to debate, speculate, and react to this relationship breaking down.

But the Baton Rouge lyricist isn't here for fans who don't support his moves to make his own interviews, or for those assuming he betrayed the interviewer. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he uploaded a video to social media speaking further on the situation.

"Part one of my interview dropping on Patreon tomorrow," Boosie expressed. "I need all my fans to support it. But for the fake fans, let me check y'all for feeling like I've done Vlad something wrong. First of all, I'm the one [that] made y'all like Vlad. All the Black community was against Vlad... I'm the one that made y'all accept him... I stood up every time... I steady went on his podcast and made you guys accept him... All I know is he's not what y'all shaping him up to be... These the same motherf***ers now that would go on a VladTV interview. I made you accept him... So realize that when y'all say this and that, like I've done – No, man. I stood up for this dude a million times, bro... Remember that."

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DJ Vlad Responds To Boosie Badazz

On the other hand, here's how DJ Vlad explained the Boosie Badazz fallout. For those unaware, Boosie initially claimed Vlad refused to give him $5K more for an interview.

Vlad claimed Boosie was making $25K per interview and asked for a $10K increase. "At the end of the day, I'm taking 100 percent of the risk," he expressed. "So I'm like, 'Listen, I cannot pay you $35K when I'm going to make nothing. Or maybe I'm going to take a loss.' Boosie was like, 'Yo, you're being cheap.' I said, 'I'm not being cheap, I'm being put in a situation where you make all the money, and I make none of the money.' It simply doesn't make any business sense."

"I haven't said one negative thing about this man," the interviewer shared, expressing hope to bury the hatchet one day. "Not one. Boosie's dope, man. I love Boosie."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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