raise
- SocietyAtlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For City’s HomelessThe city of Atlanta is taking control of their homeless.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Is Demanding A Contract Extension In The OffseasonEzekial Elliott wants his upcoming raise to reflect the "heavy workload" he's undertaken for the Cowboys.By Devin Ch
- LifeChick-Fil-A Raises Wages To $17-18/Hour For Employees At Sacramento LocationThe manager is honouring the hard work shown by his employees. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Cast Negotiate Enormous Pay Raise for Season 3The cast of "Stranger Things" is about to cash out.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWalmart Raises Online Prices In Attempt To Boost In-Store SalesWalmart is making some big changes. By Matt F