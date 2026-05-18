DJ Vlad Offers Boosie Badazz A New Deal Amid Interview Fee Debacle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Vlad Offers Boosie New Deal Interview Fee Debacle
Nov 1, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Vlad spoke on Boosie Badazz fighting with Say Cheese TV's Shawn Cotton over Cotton's $15K offer for an interview, which Boosie declined.

Shawn Cotton of Say Cheese TV did not agree with Boosie Badazz walking away from interviews with DJ Vlad due to their interview pay dispute, posting a video about it on social media. Boosie clapped back and claimed Cotton was mad because Badazz turned down a $15K interview offer. This led Vlad to speak out about the situation via a new VladTV video, and he offered the Baton Rouge rapper a way out.

For those unaware, Boosie Badazz was angry with DJ Vlad because Vlad did not want to fulfill Boosie's request to up his interview payouts from $25K to $40K. The interviewer pointed to markets (in this case, social media engagement) dictating worth, arguing Badazz was asking too much and can't compare these situations to show bookings.

He also pointed to Boosie's Patreon interview and content endeavors after his interview problems, arguing this isn't a sustainable or successful practice. DJ Vlad encouraged him to post his Patreon numbers to prove himself, and then offered him a new deal.

Basically, Vlad said Badazz should do as many podcast and media outlet interviews as possible. Even if the individual fees aren't as high as Boosie would like, dividing and conquering across many platforms would help boost his profile, market value, and revenue. The media personality also suggested high-quality investments via a good stock portfolio, which he can invest in with money from these podcasts.

Finally, Vlad offered Boosie Badazz to be a guest on Boosie's platform for the next interview and then trade places without having to pay each other. The emphasis could instead be on boosting each other's platforms. He said he has a lot of love for Badazz still, so maybe they could link back up.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Boosie Badazz Responds To DJ Vlad Situation

Boosie Badazz responded to fans trashing this DJ Vlad fallout, arguing he made Vlad much more famous and opened up many more people to his platform. This whole situation has also been the subject of other online discussions around media interviews with other peers, such as a chime-in from 6ix9ine.

We'll see if Shawn Cotton or Boosie respond to Vlad's new takes, assessments, and offers. A lot of potentially viral collaborations could be on the way if they find common ground.

Read More: Rolling Loud Is What Happens When Everything Becomes Content

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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