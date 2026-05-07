6ix9ine Reveals How Much DJ Vlad Is Paying Him For Interviews

BY Alexander Cole
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After fallouts with Aries Spears and Boosie, VladTV is getting transparent about how much he pays 6ix9ine for interviews.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a war between DJ Vlad, Boosie Badazz, and Aries Spears. This all stems from a pay dispute involving interviews that air on VladTV. Spears and Boosie are two of Vlad's most beloved guests, and there is no doubt that he has had some success with their videos.

However, both Boosie and Spears have been looking for a raise. Vlad has been paying them an interview fee, and in their minds, it isn't enough. While Vlad has explained his logic behind not giving a raise, Boosie and Spears have continued to force the issue.

Now, it appears as though Spears and Boosie are no longer welcome on VladTV. Neither side has given an inch, and that's where things have been left off. On Wednesday, 6ix9ine got involved in the conversation with a new interview on VladTV.

During Part One of their conversation, 6ix9ine revealed that he took a $35K paycut to appear on the show. Instead of being paid $50K, he now gets paid $15K. Why? Because he believes it's a fair price for being paid to talk.

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6ix9ine Takes a Paycut

“I took a 35K paycut… You can’t be greedy all your life. You gotta understand the business side. At the end of the day, you’re getting paid to talk," 6ix9ine explained.

Of course, this is all a gambit for 6ix9ine to troll Spears and Boosie. It also helps Vlad in negotiations. For instance, in a follow-up video on social media, Vlad made it clear that 6ix9ine's numbers are better than anyone else's, and he's making less money.

Whether or not this actually convinces Boosie and Spears to abandon their pay demands remains to be seen. It's clear what is happening here, and we're sure some fans can see through it. Having said that, there is no denying that a 6ix9ine interview is always going to draw big numbers, regardless of what he's saying.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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