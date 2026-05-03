DJ Vlad Shares A.I.-Generated Aries Spears Diss Track After Legal Threats

DJ Vlad is going through a couple of pay disputes regarding his VladTV interviews. He recently got a bit into it with Boosie Badazz over a pay raise request, but it seems like that situation might clear up. One dispute that definitely won't see any resolution soon, though, is one with Aries Spears.

Vlad's latest move in this feud is an A.I.-generated diss track against the comedian he shared on YouTube and credited to @0xv1ncent and Vincent A. Parker. It's unclear if the vocals and lyrics are also the result of artificial intelligence or if it's just the looping A.I. visuals. They depict Spears crying in a courtroom and testifying against the media personality, who is depicted as laughing boisterously next to his legal team.

This comes after Aries Spears threatened to sue DJ Vlad over their dispute. He accused him of defamation of character and suggested he's lying about various details.

Still, some fans believe this could all be for show. After all, Aries is a big VladTV guest, although he might not pull the numbers Boosie does. While things seem contentious right now, fans wouldn't be surprised if both parties are playing into this for the sake of engagement.

Why Is Aries Spears Beefing With DJ Vlad?

DJ Vlad blasted Aries Spears for his accusations and his attacks, which stem from Vlad not wanting to pay him more money for VladTV interviews. When Boosie Badazz initially got into it with the interviewer, Spears complained about deserving more money as well.

Vlad responded by appreciating their chemistry, but arguing he already gave him a recent raise and he doesn't garner enough engagement to justify another one. The comedian called him a culture vulture in Black spaces in response.

We will see if anything else emerges from this saga, such as other interview guests chiming in. It seems like whether it's with guests or with audiences, DJ Vlad is always in a little bit of trouble.

Still, he pushes onward despite the pushback, and will most likely continue to find success with our without Aries Spears. Whether or not the court battle depicted in this A.I. music video actually happens is another story.