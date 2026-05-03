DJ Vlad Shares A.I.-Generated Aries Spears Diss Track After Legal Threats

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Vlad AI Generated Aries Spears Diss Track
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
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Aries Spears and DJ Vlad recently blasted each other online due to Vlad refusing to pay Aries more money for VladTV interviews.

DJ Vlad is going through a couple of pay disputes regarding his VladTV interviews. He recently got a bit into it with Boosie Badazz over a pay raise request, but it seems like that situation might clear up. One dispute that definitely won't see any resolution soon, though, is one with Aries Spears.

Vlad's latest move in this feud is an A.I.-generated diss track against the comedian he shared on YouTube and credited to @0xv1ncent and Vincent A. Parker. It's unclear if the vocals and lyrics are also the result of artificial intelligence or if it's just the looping A.I. visuals. They depict Spears crying in a courtroom and testifying against the media personality, who is depicted as laughing boisterously next to his legal team.

This comes after Aries Spears threatened to sue DJ Vlad over their dispute. He accused him of defamation of character and suggested he's lying about various details.

Still, some fans believe this could all be for show. After all, Aries is a big VladTV guest, although he might not pull the numbers Boosie does. While things seem contentious right now, fans wouldn't be surprised if both parties are playing into this for the sake of engagement.

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Why Is Aries Spears Beefing With DJ Vlad?

DJ Vlad blasted Aries Spears for his accusations and his attacks, which stem from Vlad not wanting to pay him more money for VladTV interviews. When Boosie Badazz initially got into it with the interviewer, Spears complained about deserving more money as well.

Vlad responded by appreciating their chemistry, but arguing he already gave him a recent raise and he doesn't garner enough engagement to justify another one. The comedian called him a culture vulture in Black spaces in response.

We will see if anything else emerges from this saga, such as other interview guests chiming in. It seems like whether it's with guests or with audiences, DJ Vlad is always in a little bit of trouble.

Still, he pushes onward despite the pushback, and will most likely continue to find success with our without Aries Spears. Whether or not the court battle depicted in this A.I. music video actually happens is another story.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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