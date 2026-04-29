Joe Budden Has Harsh Words For Aries Spears Amid DJ Vlad Drama

BY Cole Blake
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
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Aries Spears took issue with what DJ Vlad was paying him to appear in YouTube videos after learning Boosie's earnings.

Joe Budden chimed in on the feud between DJ Vlad and Aries Spears during the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, he flamed the comedian for asking for more money to appear to Vlad's YouTube videos.

"Aries Spears, you're not on the 'pay me more' list. You're on the list of people that should be happy to get whatever crumbs they getting," Budden begins a clip circulating online. "You're name is cold as hell, especially, since that Tiffany Haddish sh*t that we don't even talk about no more. You're cold as can be. You don't have leverage, beverage, or nothing else that rhymes with leverage. Picking up the phone like, 'Hey, I need more money.' Not you Aries Spears. Sorry, the MadTV days are long gone."

From there, he warned that he made a risky decision by asking for more money. "Vlad gonna fire him whenever the contract run out. Then what's happening with Aries Spears?" he said.

Marc Lamont Hill then argued that the raw numbers on YouTube show he isn't nearly as popular as Boosie Badazz. He suggested that Spears should make more money if his views eventually go up.

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The drama began when reports surfaced that DJ Vlad was paying Boosie Badazz $25,000 for their interviews. Aries Spears then complained publicly about feeling like he deserves more money to appear in his videos with Vlad. Vlad countered in an interview response that he had already given Spears a raise recently and that his views pale in comparison to Boosie's. Spears then posted a video on social media, labeling Vlad a culture vulture.

DJ Vlad's Response To Joe Budden

Vlad ended up responding to the clip of Joe Budden and Marc Lamont Hill on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote: "I never thought I would see this day. @JoeBudden and @marclamonthill, 2 guys who usually criticize me, go off on Aries Spears pocket watching Boosie and demanding more money for interviews. And they made this video before I replied to Aries. They correctly predicted me kicking Aries off VladTV. Thanks to both of you for explaining how basic business works. Something Aries will never understand."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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