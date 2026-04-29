Marc Lamont Hill Snaps On Joe Budden Over Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

BY Cole Blake
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Social justice activist and Temple professor, Marc Lamont Hill speaks at the Palestinian Community Center, in Clifton. Hill,
Social justice activist and Temple professor, Marc Lamont Hill speaks at the Palestinian Community Center, in Clifton. Hill, who was fired from CNN in November after giving a pro-Palestine speech at the UN, talked about human rights and the importance of speaking the truth no matter the consequences. Sunday, March 24, 2019 Purium Carnival. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating on her in a breakup post on Instagram, last weekend.

Marc Lamont Hill and Joe Budden got into a fiery argument over Megan Thee Stallion's breakup with Klay Thompson during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Hill argued that the NBA star deserves a share of the blame for "lovebombing" Megan during their relationship. The two broke up after Megan accused Thompson of cheating in a post on social media, last weekend.

In one clip of the conversation, Hill gets heated and brings up Budden's past comments on the relationship. "You sat here three months ago when we were talking about Megan, and I said this sh*t was moving too fast because nobody falls in love that quick, and you were the first n***a to say, 'I fall in love that quick. I move a minute in 24 hours, I fall in love fast, I'm a lovebomber.' You said all that sh*t, and what I'm saying is he could be doing the same rich sh*t that you just did," he remarks. "Shut the f*ck up and listen for a second, what I'm saying is, he might've done the same sh*t that your dumbass used to do. Now, all of a sudden, you don't know what lovebombing is, you don't know what it's like to be smitten in 24 hours."

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Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's Breakup

From there, Hill further explained the responsibility he believes Thompson had to recognize his own feelings and end the relationship. "Yes, he might've fallen out of love fast. I'm with you. But, what I'm saying is, you've got a responsibility to say something and do something about that," he said. "When you're 37 years old, and you're an assassin, at some point, you gotta take some accountability for that. I used to show up, I used to be present, I used to do all the nice guy sh*t, all the boyfriend sh*t, but I never told them that I was they dude. I never said, 'I love you.' But, I made it seem that way. And, I knew what she thought. At some point, you know... What I'm saying is, the first time you do that sh*t, fine, the fifth time you do that sh*t, fine, but at our big age, we know that if we have money, we show love and presence, we f*ck them, we stay in the same house for months at a time, we know what they're going to expect."

He ended by admitting that Megan deserves some blame for being naive, but so does Thompson. "At some point, we can't act like we don't. Now, she should know that too. That's the naive part, but that don't let us off the hook," he said.

In the wake of their split, Megan Thee Stallion ended up dropping her role in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Thompson has yet to comment on the situation.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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