Adam22 Accuses Swae Lee Of Flirting With His Wife Lena The Plug In DMs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Adam22 Accuses Swae Lee Flirting Wife Lena The Plug DMs
[Subscription Customers Only] Jun 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Swae Lee performs during the opening ceremony during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Mckay-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Swae Lee hasn't responded to Adam22's call-out at press time, which is the latest bit of drama regarding Adam's wife Lena The Plug.

Swae Lee is getting ready to drop his new album Same Difference, for which he's doing some press to get the word out. However, it seems like a drunken Drink Champs appearance may have led to a flirty DM to Lena The Plug, according to the adult actress' husband Adam22.

Via Twitter, he responded to a tweet from the Rae Sremmurd rapper about his time with N.O.R.E. on the program. "GOT drunker than I ever did in life with NORE went home and crashed ….Drink Champs interview OtW !!" he wrote.

"Is that why you were acting horny in my wife’s DMs yesterday?" Adam quote-tweeted Swae's post, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. The alleged message he sent her was, "Ngl your fire." Neither has responded to this call-out at press time.

While this might seem like just a random interaction, many fans reacted to this by alluding to Adam22 and Lena The Plug's past relationship drama. This specifically refers to how the Internet trolled Adam after Lena did an adult scene with Jason Luv, scrutinizing her engagements with other men and the podcaster's consent of it.

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Adam22 Stands Up For Lena The Plug

However, throughout all of these narratives, Adam22 defended Lena The Plug consistently. He also does so in situations that don't directly relate to romantic and relationship conversations. For example, Adam recently had Deen The Great on the No Jumper program, who disrespected Lena by saying that he's only known for letting other men sleep with her.

The podcaster then kicked the provocateur and rage-bait expert out, who later blasted Adam on his livestream. He accused him of calling the police on him and refused to pay the $5K appearance fee.

When it comes to this Swae Lee situation, though, it's not likely that this alleged DM will result in confrontation. After all, for many fans out there, it's just a random interaction that the couple can play into if they want.

Now that Swae is on a press run and linking up with streamers, maybe he will address this alleged DM one day. As for Adam22 and Lena The Plug, they will likely continue to scoff at narratives against them.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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