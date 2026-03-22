Adam22 Accuses Swae Lee Of Flirting With His Wife Lena The Plug In DMs

Swae Lee is getting ready to drop his new album Same Difference, for which he's doing some press to get the word out. However, it seems like a drunken Drink Champs appearance may have led to a flirty DM to Lena The Plug, according to the adult actress' husband Adam22.

Via Twitter, he responded to a tweet from the Rae Sremmurd rapper about his time with N.O.R.E. on the program. "GOT drunker than I ever did in life with NORE went home and crashed ….Drink Champs interview OtW !!" he wrote.

"Is that why you were acting horny in my wife’s DMs yesterday?" Adam quote-tweeted Swae's post, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. The alleged message he sent her was, "Ngl your fire." Neither has responded to this call-out at press time.

While this might seem like just a random interaction, many fans reacted to this by alluding to Adam22 and Lena The Plug's past relationship drama. This specifically refers to how the Internet trolled Adam after Lena did an adult scene with Jason Luv, scrutinizing her engagements with other men and the podcaster's consent of it.

Adam22 Stands Up For Lena The Plug

However, throughout all of these narratives, Adam22 defended Lena The Plug consistently. He also does so in situations that don't directly relate to romantic and relationship conversations. For example, Adam recently had Deen The Great on the No Jumper program, who disrespected Lena by saying that he's only known for letting other men sleep with her.

The podcaster then kicked the provocateur and rage-bait expert out, who later blasted Adam on his livestream. He accused him of calling the police on him and refused to pay the $5K appearance fee.

When it comes to this Swae Lee situation, though, it's not likely that this alleged DM will result in confrontation. After all, for many fans out there, it's just a random interaction that the couple can play into if they want.