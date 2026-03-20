Don’t Even Call – Song by Swae Lee ft. Rich The Kid

BY Tallie Spencer
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The single arrives ahead of Swae Lee's upcoming album.

Swae Lee is in rollout mode for his upcoming album SAME DIFFERENCE, dropping singles to set the tone. His latest, “Don’t Even Call,” links him up with Rich The Kid and follows his previous release “Flammable,” with both expected to land on the project. The track leans into Swae’s usual melodic vibe, built around themes of detachment and moving on, with him repeating “don’t even call” over smooth production. Rich The Kid comes in with a more straight-up, flex-heavy verse that adds some contrast. Overall, it’s an easy, catchy listen that fits right into Swae’s lane.

Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B
Album: SAME DIFFERENCE

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t even call, tonight (Hey)
Don’t even call, tonight
Last minute about to board got your flight
About to drive me up the wall posting online

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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