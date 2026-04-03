SAME DIFFERENCE — Album by Swae Lee

BY Tallie Spencer
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Swae Lee makes his true solo debut.

Swae Lee officially steps out on his own with SAME DIFFERENCE, his first true solo album after years of success with Rae Sremmurd. While he technically dropped Swaecation as part of the SR3MM triple album back in 2018, this feels like his first real solo statement. The project arrives after a bit of a drought and follows recent momentum, including new music with Mike WiLL Made-It and an upcoming solo set at Coachella. Sonically, Swae sticks to what works on this project. His melodic, floaty vocals over vibe-heavy production, with just enough range to keep things interesting.

Features from artists like Jhené Aiko, French Montana, and Slim Jxmmi help round it out, while the focus stays on replay value and hooks.

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Album: Same Difference

Tracklist For Same Difference
  1. TOMATO / TOMÁTO (SAME DIFFERENCE)
  2. NO CALL NO SHOW (feat. NAV)
  3. EVERYONE WANTS
  4. THE GOSPEL
  5. MURAL (feat. Jhené Aiko)
  6. SIDE EYE
  7. E OFF EMOTION
  8. SUITCASE (feat. French Montana)
  9. DON’T EVEN CALL (feat. Rich The Kid)
  10. FLAMMABLE
  11. FAV / ANNA
  12. SNEAKIER
  13. RAISING AWARENESS
  14. WORKING REMOTE (feat. Slim Jxmmi)
  15. VIOLET
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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