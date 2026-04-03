SAME DIFFERENCE — Album by Swae Lee

Swae Lee officially steps out on his own with SAME DIFFERENCE, his first true solo album after years of success with Rae Sremmurd. While he technically dropped Swaecation as part of the SR3MM triple album back in 2018, this feels like his first real solo statement. The project arrives after a bit of a drought and follows recent momentum, including new music with Mike WiLL Made-It and an upcoming solo set at Coachella. Sonically, Swae sticks to what works on this project. His melodic, floaty vocals over vibe-heavy production, with just enough range to keep things interesting.