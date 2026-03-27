Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd is coming back very soon with his own album, Same Difference. It's due to drop on April 3, meaning we are just one week away from hearing the California native again. To keep the hype up for the release, the rapper and singer has decided to share the tracklist and features with his fans.
Caught by Hip Hop N More, the 32-year-old hitmaker unveiled both details on his Instagram. Swae Lee and Rae Sreummurd are known for working with high profile guests and the set for Same Difference is no exception.
As you'll see there are a lot of familiar faces amongst the 16 cuts here. Jhene Aiko, Post Malone, French Montana, and of course, his groupmate, Slim Jxmmi are here.
What Was Swae Lee's Last Album?
Nav and Rich The Kid round things out, and overall, it's a feature list that definitely has potential to help Swae Lee add more hits to his discography.
It seems that was partly the intent, especially with Post Malone. Caught by Complex, Swae was quoted saying just how much he respects the multi-genre talent and how excited he was to grab him for Same Difference.
"Me and Post made history together," he said referring to their smash hit "Sunflower." "That's my brother... We just want to keep creating big stadium songs together."
They will certainly have the chance to do so when April 3 rolls around.
When that day comes, it will end just about a three-year drought to the day since Lee's last album. Technically, his last was Sremm 4 Life, a Rae Sremmurd tape. As a result, Same Difference is his first solo effort. Prior to this, he flirted with going solo by having his own disc called Swaecation off of SR3MM.
Same Difference Tracklist:
- Tomato Tomato (Same Difference)
- No Call No Show (feat. Nav)
- Everyone Wants
- The Gospel
- Mural (feat. Jhene Aiko)
- Side Eye
- E Off Emotion
- Suitcase (feat. French Montana)
- Don't Even Call (feat. Rich The Kid)
- Flammable
- Fav/Anna
- Sneaker
- Raising Awareness
- Working Remote (feat. Slim Jxmmi)
- Violet
- Take My Heart (feat. Post Malone)