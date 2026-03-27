Swae Lee Unveils Tracklist And Features For "Same Difference" Album

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks
Dec 29, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Swae Lee is getting ready to drop his first true solo album of his career and he's giving fans a sneak peek at the tracklist.

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd is coming back very soon with his own album, Same Difference. It's due to drop on April 3, meaning we are just one week away from hearing the California native again. To keep the hype up for the release, the rapper and singer has decided to share the tracklist and features with his fans.

Caught by Hip Hop N More, the 32-year-old hitmaker unveiled both details on his Instagram. Swae Lee and Rae Sreummurd are known for working with high profile guests and the set for Same Difference is no exception.

As you'll see there are a lot of familiar faces amongst the 16 cuts here. Jhene Aiko, Post Malone, French Montana, and of course, his groupmate, Slim Jxmmi are here.

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What Was Swae Lee's Last Album?

Nav and Rich The Kid round things out, and overall, it's a feature list that definitely has potential to help Swae Lee add more hits to his discography.

It seems that was partly the intent, especially with Post Malone. Caught by Complex, Swae was quoted saying just how much he respects the multi-genre talent and how excited he was to grab him for Same Difference.

"Me and Post made history together," he said referring to their smash hit "Sunflower." "That's my brother... We just want to keep creating big stadium songs together."

They will certainly have the chance to do so when April 3 rolls around.

When that day comes, it will end just about a three-year drought to the day since Lee's last album. Technically, his last was Sremm 4 Life, a Rae Sremmurd tape. As a result, Same Difference is his first solo effort. Prior to this, he flirted with going solo by having his own disc called Swaecation off of SR3MM.

Same Difference Tracklist:

  1. Tomato Tomato (Same Difference)
  2. No Call No Show (feat. Nav)
  3. Everyone Wants
  4. The Gospel
  5. Mural (feat. Jhene Aiko)
  6. Side Eye
  7. E Off Emotion
  8. Suitcase (feat. French Montana)
  9. Don't Even Call (feat. Rich The Kid)
  10. Flammable
  11. Fav/Anna
  12. Sneaker
  13. Raising Awareness
  14. Working Remote (feat. Slim Jxmmi)
  15. Violet
  16. Take My Heart (feat. Post Malone)

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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