Flammable - Song by Swae Lee

Swae Lee has a new album coming out called "Same Difference," but first, he is dropping a new single called "Flammable."

Swae Lee is looking to drop a solo album called Same Difference, and there is no denying that fans are excited about this solo endeavor. Of course, his work with Rae Sremmurd has been revered over the last decade. Now, he is branching out and doing his own thing. On Friday, he dropped off the lead single to the new album, simply titled "Flammable." This song is a banger in every sense of the word. From the production to the performance, Swae Lee is looking to showcase his energy, and you have to appreciate that. This will definitely be on repeat throughout the weekend.

