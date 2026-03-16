Deen The Great Attempts To Check Adam22 Over $5,000 Debt

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
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Deen The Great got into it with Adam22 on "No Jumper" last month and it seems the tension between them hasn't died down.

Professional boxer and content creator Deen The Great is tired of Adam22 ducking him. So much so that he confronted him at Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event over the weekend. According to the 24-year-old, the No Jumper founder owes him quite a chunk of change—$5,000 to be specific.

In a clip from Deen's Kick stream at the event caught by Akademiks TV, the fiery youngster gets up in Adam asking where his "five Gs" are. However, his attempt at intimidation isn't effective as the podcast host sons him by wrapping his arm Deen's neck.

"I'm mogging him on his stream," Adam says to the camera. "That's my little homie." On top of that, the Plug Talk co-host claims to not have the bread on him, making things even more awkward for Deen.

While it seems the vibe was fairly playful here, deep down the boxer's demands are legit. After an appearance on No Jumper, Deen went on stream and claimed that Adam didn't pay him their agreed upon $5,000 fee for showing up.

However, there's more context than Adam simply not paying up.

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Why Do Deen The Great & Adam22 Have Beef?

There's a reason for that because Deen made some pretty disrespectful comments about Adam's relationship with his wife, adult film star Lena The Plug. After getting made fun of for getting beat up, Deen fired back by calling him out for letting his partner have sex with other men.

It's been low-hanging fruit for a long time, but Deen's roast in particular didn't sit well with Adam. As a result, he booted the boxer out mid-interview. Deen didn't waste any time leaving, dragging the host on the way out. "F*ck this podcast," he said.

Advancing to this moment at Adin's boxing event, it's clear that the tension between these two has yet to officially die out. It'll be interesting to see if Deen continues to press Adam for the $5,000 and if the latter refuses to comply.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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