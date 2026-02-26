Deen The Great Crashes Out On Adam22 After Being Kicked Off No Jumper

Adam22 has never shied away from bringing some controversial figures onto his platform. Unfortunately, for Adam, a lot of these figures try to rage bait him and create viral moments. While this is good for the No Jumper business, it's not so great for Adam and his blood pressure.

Recently, Adam had on none other than Deen The Great. If you have been paying attention to Deen The Great this week, you would have noticed by now that the guy is getting punched and slapped in the face everywhere he goes. He makes a living off rage bait and disrespectful antics. In today's world of streaming, he is nothing new. However, he has become a sensation for putting his body on the line.

On the most recent episode of No Jumper, Deen The Great almost got beaten up again. This time around, he made some disrespectful comments about Lena The Plug. While Adam22 has heard worse about his wife in the past, he wasn't going to let any of this slide. He subsequently kicked Deen off his podcast, and that was that.

Things eventually got spicier, however, as Deen The Great eventually went live on stream from the comfort of his own home following the ordeal. It was here that he had some harsh words for Adam.

Deen The Great Goes Off

Above, you can see Deen accuse Adam of calling the cops on him. He also says that Adam refused to pay the streamer $5K. Apparently, this is the appearance fee for No Jumper. The fact that Adam pays at all is interesting, given that most interviews are conducted for free.

Either way, it is clear to us that Deen The Great is making enemies with practically everyone these days. He has very little regard for people's space, and it has led to some tough situations for those who cross paths with him.