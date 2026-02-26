Deen The Great Crashes Out On Adam22 After Being Kicked Off No Jumper

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Warhol.SS, Jerett Wasserman and Adam22 attend Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Deen The Great disrespected Adam22 on No Jumper with a diss towards Lena The Plug, and now, the whole situation has devolved.

Adam22 has never shied away from bringing some controversial figures onto his platform. Unfortunately, for Adam, a lot of these figures try to rage bait him and create viral moments. While this is good for the No Jumper business, it's not so great for Adam and his blood pressure.

Recently, Adam had on none other than Deen The Great. If you have been paying attention to Deen The Great this week, you would have noticed by now that the guy is getting punched and slapped in the face everywhere he goes. He makes a living off rage bait and disrespectful antics. In today's world of streaming, he is nothing new. However, he has become a sensation for putting his body on the line.

On the most recent episode of No Jumper, Deen The Great almost got beaten up again. This time around, he made some disrespectful comments about Lena The Plug. While Adam22 has heard worse about his wife in the past, he wasn't going to let any of this slide. He subsequently kicked Deen off his podcast, and that was that.

Things eventually got spicier, however, as Deen The Great eventually went live on stream from the comfort of his own home following the ordeal. It was here that he had some harsh words for Adam.

Read More: Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Album Review

Deen The Great Goes Off

Above, you can see Deen accuse Adam of calling the cops on him. He also says that Adam refused to pay the streamer $5K. Apparently, this is the appearance fee for No Jumper. The fact that Adam pays at all is interesting, given that most interviews are conducted for free.

Either way, it is clear to us that Deen The Great is making enemies with practically everyone these days. He has very little regard for people's space, and it has led to some tough situations for those who cross paths with him.

Whether or not he becomes just another flash in the pan streamer is something that still very much remains to be seen. Clearly, he wants to be much more.

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
YouTube Red Original Premiere Of "A Trip To Unicorn Island" Viral Fousey Tells Adam22 That He Made His Career: "No Jumper Wasn't Sh*t"
Jon Zherka Adam22 Lena The Plug Money Tape Pop Culture Jon Zherka Asks Adam22 How Much Money He & Lena The Plug Made Off Viral Tape
Adam22 Lena The Plug Jason Luv Casting Pop Culture Adam22 Says He Didn't Expect Lena The Plug Tape's Casting To Be So Viral On No Jumper
Comments 0