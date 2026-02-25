Crip Mac Hilariously Dismantles Adam22's Pathetic Boxing Display Against Jason Luv

Crip Mac is back home, and that means the internet personality is going to be back online, providing content for those with the eyes to see. For those who may not know, Crip Mac is someone who is very popular on No Jumper. If it weren't for No Jumper, many wouldn't even know who he is.

Adam22 is very much aware of that. While Crip Mac was locked up, the internet host was adamant about getting his content partner some help. Now, he is out of prison, and the two have already appeared on a podcast together.

While some might find this to be exploitative, others find it to be quite wholesome. After all that time, Crip Mac was remembered by those closest to him. Having said that, Adam was quick to get to the BS in their most recent interview.

For instance, Adam22 brought up his most recent fight with Jason Luv, in which he was famously knocked out in just under a minute of fighting. Adam made Crip Mac watch some of the footage, and it led to some truly hilarious results.

Crip Mac Tells Adam22 How To Box

As you can see in the video above, the internet personality was screaming for Adam to wing on Jason. Of course, that never actually happened. Instead, Adam continued to let himself get beaten up in the most outlandish and humiliating way possible.

Perhaps Crip Mac can become Adam's boxing trainer going forward. If you have heard Crip Mac's stories, you know that he talks a lot about running fades. That seems like the experience Adam needs in order to get over the hump and truly become a solid fighter.