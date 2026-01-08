Adam22 Vows To Knock Out Jason Luv In The Ring

BY Zachary Horvath
adam22
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 25: Jason Luv attends the 2025 Adult Video News Awards at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Adam22's decision to box Jason Luv has received a lot of criticism and we can only imagine what the response will be to this bold claim.

Adam22 is making a bold prediction about his upcoming fight with adult film star Jason Luv. The podcaster and content creator. He claims that he will knock out his enemy in the ring on Friday, January 23. TMZ caught up with the No Jumper host at Kaminsky Boxing in Tarzana, California this week, getting a look at his workout.

From what his trainer tells the source in the clips on their site, Adam22 has "crazy" reach. If you aren't a boxing follower, the more distance you can cover with a punch is a great advantage to have. It makes the person defending your swings second guess their approach more often than not.

While Adam isn't the biggest fan of the sport (as he says he's more into MMA), he still feels good about his abilities.

In separate footage outside of the training facility, TMZ, Adam, and close friend Wack 100 chopped it up even more about the match.

There, the future first-time boxer says he's also ready to stand up for all of the cucks out there. "I'm standing on business for the cucks," he told the outlet half-jokingly.

Moreover, he's doing this for Lena the Plug, his wife and Plug Talk business partner.

Why Is Adam22 Boxing Jason Luv?

Adam22 revealed that he wants to retire Lena in the next couple of years and apparently, this fight has a massive payout.

But another more serious reason he was motivated to do this is because there is some bad blood between him and Jason Luv.

If you can recall, Lena, who is an adult film star herself, hadn't made a scene with any man outside of Adam. However, he ultimately gave the green light to Jason and unsurprisingly, it's backfired to an extent. While it did bring a lot of publicity, Jason joined those taunting Adam for the move, and it got under the latter's skin.

Now, the interviewer has a chance to get his lick back in a couple of weeks. Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions is playing host to the fight, their 12th ever boxing card.

