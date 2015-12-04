knock out
- SportsBlueface Wins Ed Matthews Fight Via Technical Knock OutThe ref had to stop the fight as the TikTok star was getting pummeled by the California rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Could Be Canceled After Silva Knocked Out Twice In TrainingAnderson Silva has had a rough training camp.By Alexander Cole
- MMALeon Edwards Takes UFC Title From Kamaru Usman After Head-Kick KOLeon Edwards shocked MMA fans on Saturday night by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a head-kick to take the UFC welterweight title.By Cole Blake
- SportsNick Young Says He's Going To KO Blueface In Mere SecondsNick Young made a bold declaration regarding his upcoming fight against Blueface.By Cole Blake
- SportsJohn Ramirez Sends Jan Salvatierra Out Of The Ring With KnockoutJohn Ramirez knocked Jan Salvatierra out of the ring during their fight on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsTyron Woodley Says He's Not Retiring Despite Being Knocked Out By Jake PaulTyron Woodley says he has no plans to retire despite being knocked out by Jake Paul, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsTai Tuivasa Pulls A Stone Cold Shoey With Nikes While Celebrating Greg Hardy KO At UFC 264Following an impressive round 1 knockout of Greg Hardy in just over a minute,Tai Tuivasa gave UFC 264 fans a glimpse of Stone Cold Steve Austin himself while celebrating his big win by drinking beer from a pair of Nikes both inside and outside of the ring.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsLogan Paul Denies Being Knocked Out By Mayweather: "Shut The F*ck Up"He told critics he was never rocked by his opponent, nor did he blackout.By Erika Marie
- SportsFloyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Clip Leads To Knockout ConspiracyNew footage suggests Floyd Mayweather actually may have knocked out Logan Paul.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLamar Odom Says He Wants To Fight Jake Paul To Avenge Nate RobinsonLamar Odom says he wants a fight with Jake Paul to avenge Nate Robinson.By Cole Blake
- SportsDominick Reyes Knocked Out By Vicious Elbow from Jiri ProchazkaJiri Prochazka's knock out blow to Dominick Reyes was a scary sight to see.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePlayboi Carti Says He Knocked Out The Man Who Confronted Him In Viral VideoPlayboi Carti says he knocked out the man who threatened him, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeFuture's Bodyguard Reportedly Won't Press Charges Over Sucker-PunchFuture's bodyguard doesn't intend to get the police involved in his business. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDeontay Wilder Defeats Dominic Breazeale With Brutal First-Round KOWilder was not playing around. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsConor McGregor Is Justin Gaethje's Next Target: "I'm Gonna Knock Him Out"Gaethje is a rising star in the UFC.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua Confident That He'll Knock Out Jarrell MillerJoshua is ready for his United States debut.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Knocked Out Tenshin Nasukawa In First Round Of Exhibition FightThe fight didn't even go a full round.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyTrump Supporter Gets Knocked Out At Portland Airport During Muslim Ban ProtestA Trump supporter was knocked unconscious after he clashed with demonstrators who were protesting Trump's Muslim ban at the Portland International Airport yesterday. By Angus Walker
- News21 Savage Responds To Rumors He Got Knocked Out In ArizonaA 21 Savage club appearance turned ugly this weekend, though the Zone 6 rapper claims he was not knocked out, as has been speculated. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Game Posts Instagram Video Of Stitches Getting Knocked OutThe Game's manager Wack 100 delivered the blow.By Danny Schwartz