Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are going to be fighting against each other in just three days from now. This is going to be Paul’s toughest test yet, and for Silva, this will likely be his hardest boxing match so far. Either way, fans are excited to see how this is all going to play out.

Unfortunately, the fight could already be in jeopardy. During an interview with Jim Gries of MMA Weekly, Silva admitted to being knocked out twice in training camp. This has piqued the attention of the Arizona Department of Gaming which is tasked with making sure that both fighters are fit to compete against one another.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I’m training hard for the win,” Silva said. “I’m training with the good boxers, high-level, and five guys come to help me. “And the last sparring with [my partner], he knocked me out two times, and when I finish my training, I talked to my coach and even said, ‘Coach, let me tell you something, why the guys knock me out two times?’ And the coach said, ‘You need to prepare for war, and you prepare for war.'”

Being knocked out multiple times in training camp could be a red flag, especially at Silva’s age. According to TMZ, however, Silva’s coach Luiz Carlos Dorea is claiming that Silva will be ready to go come Saturday.

