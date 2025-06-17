Conor McGregor Knocks Ibiza Clubgoer Out Cold

Conor McGregor has found himself in some more trouble, although we will have to see if there will be any legal ramifications. Thanks to a clip from The Sun caught by TMZ Sports, the UFC champion was out enjoying the night life in Ibiza. He was vibing out near the exclusive section of Pacha, a popular spot out there.

However, at one point during his evening some unknown man and him exchanged a few words. But right after that, Conor McGregor hit him with two mean left hooks to the cheek, knocking him out cold. Clearly, whatever the person said to the Irish fighter upset him.

Afterwards, supposed people close to McGregor immediately blocked him from any other potential attackers as he stood calmly amid the chaos.

Shockingly, though, this didn't get the athlete removed from Pacha. Instead, the heckler was the one to be tossed after getting clocked. There's potentially more context to be had, but it's quite weird that nothing happened to Conor.

He was actually able to finish having a nice time at the club.

As we said earlier, it's currently unclear whether or not he will face any repercussions for this incident. TMZ said they reached out to the world-renowned star for comment, but he has not answered.

Is Conor McGregor Running For President Of Ireland?

If he does eventually get hit with something from a courthouse, it could stain his campaign a little bit. What campaign you ask? Well, back in March, CNN reported that Conor McGregor will be running for president in his native land of Ireland.

However, unlike Kanye West, it sounds like he's going to have a more nominal role. He's fighting against an anti-immigration act from the European Union.

"Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!" he said at the time on his Instagram. He has been siding with the far-right as of late.