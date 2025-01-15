Conor McGregor & Miami Heat Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois: Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Conor McGregor looks on from ringside prior to during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
The woman claims the alleged incident happened at an NBA Finals game in 2023.

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Conor McGregor, accusing the UFC fighter of sexually assaulting her after an NBA Finals game in 2023. As caught by ESPN, the filing also names the staff and security of the Kaseya Center, where the Miami Heat play, and accuses them of gross negligence. While the alleged victim remains anonymous, she is 49 years old and a resident of Miami-Dade County, who works as a vice president at a "high profile financial institution" on Wall Street.

The woman's attorney, Jim Dunn, explained in an email to ESPN that his client is pursuing legal action in an effort to "raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault." Dunn said: "My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street. Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault."

Conor McGregor Attends NBA Finals Game
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Conor McGregor during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The woman first contacted authorities less than 48 hours after the alleged sexual assault. The Florida State Attorney's Office, however, declined to go forward with charges at the time. "After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue," McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, told ESPN in a statement via email. "Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed."

Dunn described the civil suit to ESPN as "the only avenue she has to pursue justice." With the lawsuit, the woman wants McGregor and the Miami Heat to cover medical treatment costs, and provide compensatory damages, as well as other forms of relief.

