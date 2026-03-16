Young Buck Pops Off On 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling

Young Buck has responded to 50 Cent's Instagram trolling by labeling him a joke and daring him to step out in his neighborhood without security. 50 has poked fun at Buck, T.I., Maino, and more of his rivals in recent weeks.

"When n****s started trolling, I do sh*t that a n***a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," Buck responded in a video online. "Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay ass jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

50 ended up sharing Buck's video on his own Instagram page, writing: "Look at this punk ass we know you like them boys BUCK. Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy." Tony Yayo chimed in with a comment, adding: "We be in Southside all the time."

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Who Is 50 Cent Beefing With?

Young Buck is far from the only artist 50 Cent is feuding with on social media. He's also been trading shots with Maino since he and the rest of the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew criticized his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. After trading several shots online, Maino targeted 50 on his "Bleed Like Us" diss track, last week.