Young Buck Pops Off On 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling

BY Cole Blake
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50 Cent At Rockwell
MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 28: (L-R) 50 Cent and Young Buck at Rockwell Miami on May 28, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)
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50 Cent has already responded to Young Buck, labeling him a "punk" and a "broke boy" in a post on Instagram.

Young Buck has responded to 50 Cent's Instagram trolling by labeling him a joke and daring him to step out in his neighborhood without security. 50 has poked fun at Buck, T.I., Maino, and more of his rivals in recent weeks.

"When n****s started trolling, I do sh*t that a n***a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," Buck responded in a video online. "Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay ass jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

50 ended up sharing Buck's video on his own Instagram page, writing: "Look at this punk ass we know you like them boys BUCK. Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy." Tony Yayo chimed in with a comment, adding: "We be in Southside all the time."

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Who Is 50 Cent Beefing With?

Young Buck is far from the only artist 50 Cent is feuding with on social media. He's also been trading shots with Maino since he and the rest of the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew criticized his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. After trading several shots online, Maino targeted 50 on his "Bleed Like Us" diss track, last week.

T.I. and his family have also been beefing with 50 Cent. That drama began when T.I. claimed that 50 was to blame for a potential Verzuz match between them falling through. He discussed the situation on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game. 50 responded by calling him and his family out in numerous posts on social media.

Read More: 50 Cent Hits Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East In New A.I. Video And Fans Are Divided

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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