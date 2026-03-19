Young Buck Accuses 50 Cent Of Getting “Weird” At The Playboy Mansion

50 Cent has beef with plenty of his peers, including Young Buck. Earlier this week, the Nashville-born performer took to social media to call him out for his endless online trolling.

"When n****s started trolling, I do sh*t that a n***a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," he said in a video. "Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay a** jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

It didn't take long for 50 Cent to fire back. In an Instagram post of his own, he took a couple of shots at his former collaborator, making it clear that he stands by his social media antics.

"Look at this punk a** we know you like them boys BUCK," he declared. "Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy."

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

Recording artists Young Buck (L) and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson of the music group G-Unit perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Buck responded once again in a now-deleted post on Instagram. It featured some alleged blueprint screenshots of the tunnels rumored to be under the Playboy Mansion.

“‘You worried about tellin LIES’ but the TRUTH is Hollywood gets weird,” he captioned the post, per Complex. “What went on at the mansion #50Cent Curtis??? The internet be LOUD… But them mansion nights be QUIET.” At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Young Buck's post.