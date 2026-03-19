Young Buck Accuses 50 Cent Of Getting “Weird” At The Playboy Mansion

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Simon Fearn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Young Buck has made it clear that he's had enough of his longtime foe 50 Cent's seemingly endless trolling.

50 Cent has beef with plenty of his peers, including Young Buck. Earlier this week, the Nashville-born performer took to social media to call him out for his endless online trolling.

"When n****s started trolling, I do sh*t that a n***a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," he said in a video. "Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay a** jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

It didn't take long for 50 Cent to fire back. In an Instagram post of his own, he took a couple of shots at his former collaborator, making it clear that he stands by his social media antics.

"Look at this punk a** we know you like them boys BUCK," he declared. "Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy."

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?
Young Buck and 50 Cent
Recording artists Young Buck (L) and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson of the music group G-Unit perform onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Buck responded once again in a now-deleted post on Instagram. It featured some alleged blueprint screenshots of the tunnels rumored to be under the Playboy Mansion.

“‘You worried about tellin LIES’ but the TRUTH is Hollywood gets weird,” he captioned the post, per Complex. “What went on at the mansion #50Cent Curtis??? The internet be LOUD… But them mansion nights be QUIET.” At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Young Buck's post.

He's far from the only person the mogul has been with. Fif is also currently at odds with Maino, Jim Jones, Diddy, Dame Dash, and many more.

Read More: Maino Questions 50 Cent’s “Gangster” Persona Amid Feud

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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