GloRilla's Sister Gets Dragged Into 50 Cent & Young Buck's Beef

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent has been beefing with Young Buck, T.I., Maino, and several more celebrities on social media in recent weeks.

50 Cent and Young Buck's long-standing feud reignited on social media, earlier this week, and now other parties are getting dragged into the drama. The tension began when 50 Cent created a promotional image for the 1979 television show, The Dukes of Hazzard, but swapped in himself and Young Buck. He also used GloRilla's sister, BroRilla, as Daisy Duke and T.I. as Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane.

Instead of being offended, BroRilla ended up getting a kick out of the post. 50 shared her reaction on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "They Mad because you up! Young Buck kicked out, you in the group…at least I know you ain’t looking at my a*s. LOL."

Read More: Young Buck Pops Off On 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling

Young Buck's Response To 50 Cent

As for Young Buck, he wasn't as understanding about the trolling. In his own video on social media, he dared 50 to step out in his own neighborhood without security. "When n****s started trolling, I do sh*t that a n***a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," Buck said. "Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay ass jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

50 ended up sharing Buck's video on his own Instagram page as well. He once again referenced GloRilla's sister in the caption, writing: "Look at this punk ass we know you like them boys BUCK. Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy." Tony Yayo popped up in the comments section to add: "We be in Southside all the time." 50 has since deleted the posts.

T.I. hasn't responded to the The Dukes of Hazzard post specifically, but he has already dropped multiple diss tracks aimed at 50 as their feud has intensified in recent weeks.

Read More: 50 Cent Hits Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous & Dave East In New A.I. Video And Fans Are Divided

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
50 Cent At Rockwell Music Young Buck Pops Off On 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling
Music Tony Yayo Speaks On Young Buck: Beef With 50 Cent, Trans Rumors, & Legal Trouble
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech
News Young Buck
Comments 0