GloRilla's Sister Gets Dragged Into 50 Cent & Young Buck's Beef

50 Cent and Young Buck's long-standing feud reignited on social media, earlier this week, and now other parties are getting dragged into the drama. The tension began when 50 Cent created a promotional image for the 1979 television show, The Dukes of Hazzard, but swapped in himself and Young Buck. He also used GloRilla's sister, BroRilla, as Daisy Duke and T.I. as Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane.

Instead of being offended, BroRilla ended up getting a kick out of the post. 50 shared her reaction on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "They Mad because you up! Young Buck kicked out, you in the group…at least I know you ain’t looking at my a*s. LOL."

Read More: Young Buck Pops Off On 50 Cent For His Endless Trolling

Young Buck's Response To 50 Cent

As for Young Buck, he wasn't as understanding about the trolling. In his own video on social media, he dared 50 to step out in his own neighborhood without security. "When n****s started trolling, I do sh*t that a n***a wish he could do. Walk through your neighborhood," Buck said. "Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay ass jokes and sh*t. Walk through your neighborhood and let's see how the folks treat you with no security... I ain't got nothing to say to you. I'm getting money in my hood. You ain't even funny no more. We all know you're a joke."

50 ended up sharing Buck's video on his own Instagram page as well. He once again referenced GloRilla's sister in the caption, writing: "Look at this punk ass we know you like them boys BUCK. Brorilla like the girls, that’s a better fit around here PUNK! You in your hood because, you broke boy." Tony Yayo popped up in the comments section to add: "We be in Southside all the time." 50 has since deleted the posts.