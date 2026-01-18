Let Em Know – Song by T.I.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
T.I. teamed back up with Pharrell Williams to craft a triumphant and bouncy introduction to his upcoming album.

T.I. has been teasing his final album Kill The King for years now, and it looks like he's finally ready to share it in full. He recently shared a video of him getting his dreads cut off and teasing a new single produced by Pharrell Williams, which has now come out in the form of "Let Em Know." It's a hard-hitting and unsurprisingly bouncy cut, which sounds a lot like some of the Atlanta rapper's best material over the decades. Maybe it won't convince you that he's still as good as ever, but you can't deny that he carries himself on the beat with a lot of charismatic energy head-bobbing flows. We will see what T.I. has in store for his final project, hopefully very soon.

Release Date: January 18, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Kill The King

Quotable Lyrics from Let Em Know

Big dog, all we get is bread, I ain't never scared,
Big flex on a n***a head, what I'm standing on?
Business, big check, we done did that,
Pushing whips back, better give me respect and some more

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
