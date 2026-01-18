Let Em Know – Song by T.I.

T.I. has been teasing his final album Kill The King for years now, and it looks like he's finally ready to share it in full. He recently shared a video of him getting his dreads cut off and teasing a new single produced by Pharrell Williams, which has now come out in the form of "Let Em Know." It's a hard-hitting and unsurprisingly bouncy cut, which sounds a lot like some of the Atlanta rapper's best material over the decades. Maybe it won't convince you that he's still as good as ever, but you can't deny that he carries himself on the beat with a lot of charismatic energy head-bobbing flows. We will see what T.I. has in store for his final project, hopefully very soon.