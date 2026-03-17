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GloRilla's Sister Gets Dragged Into 50 Cent & Young Buck's Beef
50 Cent has been beefing with Young Buck, T.I., Maino, and several more celebrities on social media in recent weeks.
By
Cole Blake
March 17, 2026