Big30 & Pooh Shiesty's Father Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Gucci Mane

Back in October, Pooh Shiesty was officially released from prison in what was a momentous occasion for the world of hip-hop. The artist had become a massive sensation prior to his incarceration, and fans were eager to hear from him.

His "FDO" track was a massive success upon release, and it currently has 61 million views on YouTube. Unfortunately, not long after his release, there were rumblings that he had allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane. At first, these were just rumors. However, in April, the Department of Justice officially accused Pooh Shiesty, his father, rapper Big30, and six others of holding Gucci Mane captive at a music studio in Dallas.

Charges were eventually filed against the nine individuals, and now, Pooh Shiesty is in limbo. The six other individuals are Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson, and Darrion McDaniel. He was even dissed by Gucci Mane on the recent track, "Crash Dummy."

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Big30 & Lontrell Williams Plead Not Guilty

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

According to Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, Big30 and Lontrell Williams, Pooh Shiesty's father, have officially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. This plea was to be expected given everything we have seen from the case thus far.

At the time of the plea, both Pooh Shiesty and Big30 remain behind bars. Both artists have been fighting for a bond in their case. In fact, MoneyBagg Yo and Asian Doll are two people who have advocated for Shiesty and Big30 to be given some kind of freedom until their trial.