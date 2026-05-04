Big30 & Pooh Shiesty's Father Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Gucci Mane

BY Alexander Cole
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Nine men were accused of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane in Dallas, including Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams.

Back in October, Pooh Shiesty was officially released from prison in what was a momentous occasion for the world of hip-hop. The artist had become a massive sensation prior to his incarceration, and fans were eager to hear from him.

His "FDO" track was a massive success upon release, and it currently has 61 million views on YouTube. Unfortunately, not long after his release, there were rumblings that he had allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane. At first, these were just rumors. However, in April, the Department of Justice officially accused Pooh Shiesty, his father, rapper Big30, and six others of holding Gucci Mane captive at a music studio in Dallas.

Charges were eventually filed against the nine individuals, and now, Pooh Shiesty is in limbo. The six other individuals are Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson, and Darrion McDaniel. He was even dissed by Gucci Mane on the recent track, "Crash Dummy."

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Big30 & Lontrell Williams Plead Not Guilty
Onyx Monday Nights Hosted By Gucci Mane
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

According to Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, Big30 and Lontrell Williams, Pooh Shiesty's father, have officially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. This plea was to be expected given everything we have seen from the case thus far.

At the time of the plea, both Pooh Shiesty and Big30 remain behind bars. Both artists have been fighting for a bond in their case. In fact, MoneyBagg Yo and Asian Doll are two people who have advocated for Shiesty and Big30 to be given some kind of freedom until their trial.

This is a case that has certainly garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the hip-hop world and rightfully so. Gucci Mane remains one of the biggest Atlanta artists of all-time. He is respected by his peers, and this entire story has come as a shock to many.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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