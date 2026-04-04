lontrell williams sr

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Pooh Shiesty's Father Gets House Arrest & $250K Bond In Gucci Mane Case
Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six other individuals are being accused of allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 04, 2026