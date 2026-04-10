Moneybagg Yo & Asian Doll Call For Pooh Shiesty & Big30's Freedom

The Pooh Shiesty and Big30 case for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane quickly became a massive hip-hop controversy, with folks taking sides and debating street codes. Many artists have already weighed in, and we just got some new shows of support for the duo from Moneybagg Yo and Asian Doll.

Starting with Moneybagg, he reposted a collection of pictures and videos from his meeting with the two rappers from some time ago. As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he wrote "Free Ball Free Shiest [100 emoji]" in an IG Story post from today (Friday, April 10) that featured their conversation.

Asian Doll had already blasted Gucci Mane and 1017 Records over this alleged altercation. She had her own fallout with Guwop, accusing him of taking advantage of young artists. "FREE POOH SHIESTY & BIG 30!! #SnitchK," Doll tweeted. "Rat a** n***a a pure b***h," she added in another tweet, following that up with a retweet of another user's post. The post was responding to another fan who said Gucci doesn't go back to Atlanta and his neighborhood anymore because it triggers his schizophrenia, calling for more sympathy and separation from his old life and his new one.

"But he signs troubled hood kids so he can steal their money lol. Stop switching the goalposts," the post that Asian Doll retweeted today stated.

When Was Pooh Shiesty Arrested?

For those unaware, Big30 is in a deal with Moneybagg's Bread Gang imprint. They work with NLess Entertainment, through which Big dropped his most recent releases. So this solidarity makes sense, although Moneybagg Yo has worked with Gucci Mane before.

As for Asian Doll, her criticisms of Guwop span a long set of years, so her support for Pooh Shiesty is also unsurprising. Amid many other MCs and hip-hop figures' debates over this matter, more and more folks continue to draw their lines in the sand.