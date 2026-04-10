Moneybagg Yo & Asian Doll Call For Pooh Shiesty & Big30's Freedom

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Moneybagg Yo Asian Doll Call For Pooh Shiesty Big30 Freedom
Rapper Moneybagg Yo answers a question from a student after donating $20,000 to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Adolescent Parenting Program at Invictus Academy in Memphis, Tenn., on January 9, 2025. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Pooh Shiesty and Big30 are in prison for accusations that they kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane, and Moneybagg Yo and Asian Doll chimed in.

The Pooh Shiesty and Big30 case for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane quickly became a massive hip-hop controversy, with folks taking sides and debating street codes. Many artists have already weighed in, and we just got some new shows of support for the duo from Moneybagg Yo and Asian Doll.

Starting with Moneybagg, he reposted a collection of pictures and videos from his meeting with the two rappers from some time ago. As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he wrote "Free Ball Free Shiest [100 emoji]" in an IG Story post from today (Friday, April 10) that featured their conversation.

Asian Doll had already blasted Gucci Mane and 1017 Records over this alleged altercation. She had her own fallout with Guwop, accusing him of taking advantage of young artists. "FREE POOH SHIESTY & BIG 30!! #SnitchK," Doll tweeted. "Rat a** n***a a pure b***h," she added in another tweet, following that up with a retweet of another user's post. The post was responding to another fan who said Gucci doesn't go back to Atlanta and his neighborhood anymore because it triggers his schizophrenia, calling for more sympathy and separation from his old life and his new one.

"But he signs troubled hood kids so he can steal their money lol. Stop switching the goalposts," the post that Asian Doll retweeted today stated.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

When Was Pooh Shiesty Arrested?

For those unaware, Big30 is in a deal with Moneybagg's Bread Gang imprint. They work with NLess Entertainment, through which Big dropped his most recent releases. So this solidarity makes sense, although Moneybagg Yo has worked with Gucci Mane before.

As for Asian Doll, her criticisms of Guwop span a long set of years, so her support for Pooh Shiesty is also unsurprising. Amid many other MCs and hip-hop figures' debates over this matter, more and more folks continue to draw their lines in the sand.

Pooh Shiesty was arrested on April 1 for the alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, and Big30 was arrested shortly after. Their legal cases are still in early development, but folks are hanging onto every detail. Elsewhere, hip-hop loyalties continue to complicate themselves.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Asian Doll Slams Gucci Mane 1017 Records Pooh Shiesty Allegations Music Asian Doll Slams Gucci Mane & 1017 Records Amid Pooh Shiesty Allegations
Prince Williams/Getty Images Music Asian Doll Moves On From Gucci Mane Deal With Yo Gotti Aspirations
Ralo Lil Woody How Handled Pooh Shiesty Alleged Conflict Music Ralo Tells Lil Woody How He Would've Handled Pooh Shiesty In Alleged Conflict
pooh shiesty Music 50 Cent Reacts To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty
Comments 0