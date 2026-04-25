Big30 Pushes Against Prosecutors For Bond In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Big30 is getting support from some hip-hop corners and opposition from others. But the court is where he must principally find footing. The "Neighbors" artist stands federally accused alongside Pooh Shiesty and others of allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane over Pooh's record contract with Gucci. Now, as prosecutors fight to deny Big his bond, he's pushing back against their attempts.

In a court filing from yesterday (Friday, April 24) reportedly obtained by Complex, his attorneys asked a Texas federal judge to allow his freedom under specific conditions. The rapper previously got a $100K bond when authorities arrested him in Tennessee, but the court stayed the order and prosecutors appealed shortly after.

This new filing claims prosecutors are unjustifiably depicting him as a "central" figure in the alleged incident, arguing that it's "unclear" if he had a gun on him during the alleged incident and that the actions they aren't arguing against (such as him getting Shiesty's bag or filming Guwop signing the paperwork) don't show his orchestration or escalation of the situation. "Mr. Wright is not charged with being Pooh Shiesty’s equal in this alleged enterprise; he is charged as a participant," the filing reportedly reads.

Also, Big30's lawyers countered prosecutors' claims that he's dangerous and a flight risk. They pointed to his lack of felony convictions, lifetime residence in Memphis, his family, and his million-dollar record deal as reasons to stay put. Prosecutors have a different idea of Big's contract, arguing it gives him more reason to escape.

Did Pooh Shiesty Get Bond?

Big30 performs during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Jrca5947. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The government argues the deal might fall apart, eliminating Mr. Wright's incentive to remain. But the deal has not fallen apart," defense attorneys reportedly stated. "His professional obligations provide a continuous and independent financial incentive to comply with conditions of release and to appear for court."

They also pointed out how a Tennesse judge's approved release conditions included GPS monitoring, travel restrictions, and home detention. Big30 might be in jail for life if a jury convicts him.