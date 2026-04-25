Big30 Pushes Against Prosecutors For Bond In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Big30 Pushes Against Prosecutors Bond Gucci Mane Kidnapping
Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Musical recording artist Gucci Mane (sun glasses) looks on during the third quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
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Big30, Pooh Shiesty, and others stand accused of allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane over Pooh's record deal with Gucci.

Big30 is getting support from some hip-hop corners and opposition from others. But the court is where he must principally find footing. The "Neighbors" artist stands federally accused alongside Pooh Shiesty and others of allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane over Pooh's record contract with Gucci. Now, as prosecutors fight to deny Big his bond, he's pushing back against their attempts.

In a court filing from yesterday (Friday, April 24) reportedly obtained by Complex, his attorneys asked a Texas federal judge to allow his freedom under specific conditions. The rapper previously got a $100K bond when authorities arrested him in Tennessee, but the court stayed the order and prosecutors appealed shortly after.

This new filing claims prosecutors are unjustifiably depicting him as a "central" figure in the alleged incident, arguing that it's "unclear" if he had a gun on him during the alleged incident and that the actions they aren't arguing against (such as him getting Shiesty's bag or filming Guwop signing the paperwork) don't show his orchestration or escalation of the situation. "Mr. Wright is not charged with being Pooh Shiesty’s equal in this alleged enterprise; he is charged as a participant," the filing reportedly reads.

Also, Big30's lawyers countered prosecutors' claims that he's dangerous and a flight risk. They pointed to his lack of felony convictions, lifetime residence in Memphis, his family, and his million-dollar record deal as reasons to stay put. Prosecutors have a different idea of Big's contract, arguing it gives him more reason to escape.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Did Pooh Shiesty Get Bond?
Big30 performs during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Jrca5947
Big30 performs during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Jrca5947. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The government argues the deal might fall apart, eliminating Mr. Wright's incentive to remain. But the deal has not fallen apart," defense attorneys reportedly stated. "His professional obligations provide a continuous and independent financial incentive to comply with conditions of release and to appear for court."

They also pointed out how a Tennesse judge's approved release conditions included GPS monitoring, travel restrictions, and home detention. Big30 might be in jail for life if a jury convicts him.

As for Pooh Shiesty's other codefendants, his father Lontrell Williams Sr. is facing a similar spat. Prosecutors appealed his $250K bond, and his son remains in prison without bail. We'll see how the Gucci Mane controversy continues to develop.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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