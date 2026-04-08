Big30’s Bond Stayed In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Recently, both Pooh Shiesty and Big30 were arrested on charges related to the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane. The two of them, and multiple others, are accused of orchestrating a "coordinated armed takeover" in an effort to get out of a 1017 contract. Allegedly, Pooh Shiesty even held a gun to the Grammy nominee's head and made him sign a release. Big30 is accused of barricading the door so nobody could leave.

Big30 was granted $100K bond by a federal judge in Tennessee shortly after being taken into custody. Per the government's request, however, she issued a temporary stay. The next day, they requested that the delay continue until they could go before a Texas judge and argue why they believe he should remain behind bars, per No Jumper.

According to them, the Tennessee judge's decision deserved to be reversed due to "the seriousness of the defendant’s offense conduct, his criminal history, and the potential danger that the defendant poses to the community.”

Pooh Shiesty Legal Issues

Later that day, Judge Ed Kinkeade ruled that Big30 would remain in custody and be transported to Texas. Now, the government needs to make its argument for revoking his bond by April 13. After that, Big30's legal team will have a week to respond.

News of Big30's bond getting stayed comes shortly after it was reported that prosecutors are pushing to get Lontrell Williams Sr.'s bond revoked. Williams Sr. is Pooh Shiesty's father, and he was previously granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit.

As for Pooh Shiesty himself, his new lawyer Bradford Cohen released a statement about his case earlier this week. “We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” he said. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”