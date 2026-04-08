Pooh Shiesty Heads To Court Amid Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty was arrested last week and hit with charges related to the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane and others. He and his crew are accused of having "executed an armed takeover" in an attempt to get out of his contract with his 1017 label. Allegedly, he pointed a gun at the Grammy nominee's head and forced him to sign a release while someone else barricaded the door. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

According to WFAA, he's set to appear in court today for a hearing regarding his charges. News of Pooh Shiesty's hearing comes shortly after his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement about his case.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” it reads. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, Gucci Mane has not addressed his signee's legal woes directly. He did, however, flaunt his jewelry on Instagram amid rumors that Pooh Shiesty stole his ring during the alleged robbery.

Some ex-fans have started to call out Gucci Mane for allegedly "snitching," even throwing away merch in some cases. DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, claims the rapper did exactly what he would if he were in his shoes.

"No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci," he said during a recent livestream. "Don't know if you're taking the stand. But Gucci's doing the identification. [...] He's doing what I would do."