Bradford Cohen Withdraws From Pooh Shiesty's Case

BY Cole Blake
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty and several other co-conspirators for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane in Texas.

Bradford Cohen, the high-profile attorney who has worked with numerous hip-hop artists over the years, has withdrawn from Pooh Shiesty's defense team. Authorities arrested the rapper for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at a music studio in Dallas, earlier this year.

"Quick update on the Pooh Shiesty case... I will be withdrawing from the case," he announced in a video on social media. "No implications for withdrawing from the case, I still think he has a great case. I think there are a lot of holes in it. I think the government has a lot of explaining to do on the case."

From there, he brought up two lawyers who will be substituting in for him, describing them as "fantastic." "I think it's one of those cases where, once you start really screwing down on the information and the facts, I think a lot is going to be coming out that will be beneficial to the defense. I think they're going to do a great job, and I look forward to seeing how the case winds up," he concluded.

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Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty in early April, alongside his father and several other co-conspirators. They accused the group of organizing a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. There, they allegedly forced Gucci to release Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.

Shiesty is currently remaining behind bars as a judge denied his bond request shortly after the arrest. There's still no trial date on the docket, but he'll return to the courtroom for another hearing in May.

Gucci made his first public appearance since the arrest to perform at the halftime show of the UFL Birmingham Stallions’ home opener, earlier this month. At the event, fans yelled out "rat," as seen in a viral video on social media. Wack 100 also made headlines, earlier this week, for theorizing that Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., will end up cooperating with authorities. He explained his reasoning during an interview with VladTV.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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