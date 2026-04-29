Bradford Cohen Withdraws From Pooh Shiesty's Case

Bradford Cohen, the high-profile attorney who has worked with numerous hip-hop artists over the years, has withdrawn from Pooh Shiesty's defense team. Authorities arrested the rapper for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at a music studio in Dallas, earlier this year.

"Quick update on the Pooh Shiesty case... I will be withdrawing from the case," he announced in a video on social media. "No implications for withdrawing from the case, I still think he has a great case. I think there are a lot of holes in it. I think the government has a lot of explaining to do on the case."

From there, he brought up two lawyers who will be substituting in for him, describing them as "fantastic." "I think it's one of those cases where, once you start really screwing down on the information and the facts, I think a lot is going to be coming out that will be beneficial to the defense. I think they're going to do a great job, and I look forward to seeing how the case winds up," he concluded.

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty in early April, alongside his father and several other co-conspirators. They accused the group of organizing a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. There, they allegedly forced Gucci to release Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.

Shiesty is currently remaining behind bars as a judge denied his bond request shortly after the arrest. There's still no trial date on the docket, but he'll return to the courtroom for another hearing in May.