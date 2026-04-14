Pooh Shiesty’s Attorney Insists Rapper Didn’t Print Contract Before Alleged Kidnapping

BY Caroline Fisher
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Pooh Shiesty Attorney Contract
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
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Pooh Shiesty and his crew are accused of orchestrating an "armed takeover" in an attempt to get out of his 1017 contract.

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested at his family home in Dallas, Texas. Authorities accuse the rapper and his crew of orchestrating an "armed takeover" of a recording studio in an effort to get out of his contract with 1017 Records. Allegedly, Pooh Shiesty held a gun to Gucci Mane's head and made him sign a release.

Yesterday (April 13), Pooh Shiesty's lawyer Bradford Cohen chatted with Jesse Weber for Law and Crime's Sidebar. He addressed prosecutors' allegation that his client went to Staples shortly before the ordeal to print out the contract, insisting that this isn't the case. According to him, Pooh Shiesty was probably just printing out song lyrics.

"I don't even care if they're at Staples," he explained. "They are going to a recording studio. Normally, my clients usually print off the lyrics for different individuals. If you have five individuals that are going to be on one record, and they each have a section or a part, they'll usually print those things off."

Read More: Afrika Bambaataa’s Complicated Legacy Forces Hard Questions

Pooh Shiesty Charges

"We have to create the defense and create a way to make sure that [the government] is held to their burden," he added. "So, it doesn't matter what they say. It matters what they have."

Cohen previously denied prosecutors' allegations about physical evidence. He also argued that it took the FBI months to arrest his client because there was something about the case giving them pause.

"The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred," he claimed. "They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months."

"I'm just shocked that when they say there might be video out there — they don't have it," Cohen continued. "There might be this mystery contract — they don't have it."

Pooh Shiesty is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery, and could be hit with a potential life sentence if convicted.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe Pooh Shiesty Would've Robbed A White Executive

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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