Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty was arrested at his family home in Dallas, Texas. Authorities accuse the rapper and his crew of orchestrating an "armed takeover" of a recording studio in an effort to get out of his contract with 1017 Records. Allegedly, Pooh Shiesty held a gun to Gucci Mane's head and made him sign a release.

Yesterday (April 13), Pooh Shiesty's lawyer Bradford Cohen chatted with Jesse Weber for Law and Crime's Sidebar. He addressed prosecutors' allegation that his client went to Staples shortly before the ordeal to print out the contract, insisting that this isn't the case. According to him, Pooh Shiesty was probably just printing out song lyrics.

"I don't even care if they're at Staples," he explained. "They are going to a recording studio. Normally, my clients usually print off the lyrics for different individuals. If you have five individuals that are going to be on one record, and they each have a section or a part, they'll usually print those things off."

Pooh Shiesty Charges

"We have to create the defense and create a way to make sure that [the government] is held to their burden," he added. "So, it doesn't matter what they say. It matters what they have."

Cohen previously denied prosecutors' allegations about physical evidence. He also argued that it took the FBI months to arrest his client because there was something about the case giving them pause.

"The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night that it occurred," he claimed. "They were involved the first night, and then nothing happened for three months."

"I'm just shocked that when they say there might be video out there — they don't have it," Cohen continued. "There might be this mystery contract — they don't have it."