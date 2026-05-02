AllStar JR Denied Bond While NBA Ben10 Gets Discharged From Hospital

AllStar JR quickly went from dropping the "Mob United" diss track to landing in prison for alleged gun possession as a person with a felony history. While law enforcement still hasn't accused him of shooting NBA Ben10 specifically, social media sleuths continue to connect alleged dots amid news that Ben10 is out of the hospital.

According to Complex, a federal judge ruled AllStar should remain in custody before his trial instead of going out on bond. Per court records reportedly reviewed by the publication from a detention hearing on Monday (April 27) in Detroit, Magistrate Judge Kimberly G. Altman found no release conditions that would properly eliminate the threat of a public safety danger or a flight risk.

The decision reportedly rests on the Detroit rapper's legal background and the government meeting stipulations to justify incarceration without bail. AllStar JR will now reportedly go to Texas, where the alleged altercation took place. His first court appearance will reportedly take place on May 14, if everything goes according to schedule.

As for NBA Ben10, No Jumper caught a social media clip addressing his discharge from the hospital on Instagram. He suffered a bullet injury to the neck weeks ago.

AllStar JR's Alleged Shooting

For those unaware, prosecutors are accusing AllStar JR of being at the center of a reported shooting at a Houston restaurant earlier this month. A group of individuals allegedly went up to him and tried to rob him, which led to a fight during which a gun fell to the floor. Officials accused AllStar of picking the gun up and firing it while people fled.

Per investigators, one person fell down after a bullet hit them, JR fired more shots at another person, and the incident continued. Authorities also reportedly suggested he bragged about the shooting on social media and via a music video.

To be clear, the alleged connection between NBA Ben10 and AllStar JR hasn't been confirmed by law enforcement. Many fans assume that tension due to their Internet trolls towards each other. But as for the court of law, the case is still focusing on the gun possession charge exclusively.