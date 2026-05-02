AllStar JR Denied Bond While NBA Ben10 Gets Discharged From Hospital

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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AllStar JR Denied Bond NBA Ben10 Discharged From Hospital
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Law enforcement authorities still haven't aligned with social media's assumption that AllStar JR shot NBA Ben10.

AllStar JR quickly went from dropping the "Mob United" diss track to landing in prison for alleged gun possession as a person with a felony history. While law enforcement still hasn't accused him of shooting NBA Ben10 specifically, social media sleuths continue to connect alleged dots amid news that Ben10 is out of the hospital.

According to Complex, a federal judge ruled AllStar should remain in custody before his trial instead of going out on bond. Per court records reportedly reviewed by the publication from a detention hearing on Monday (April 27) in Detroit, Magistrate Judge Kimberly G. Altman found no release conditions that would properly eliminate the threat of a public safety danger or a flight risk.

The decision reportedly rests on the Detroit rapper's legal background and the government meeting stipulations to justify incarceration without bail. AllStar JR will now reportedly go to Texas, where the alleged altercation took place. His first court appearance will reportedly take place on May 14, if everything goes according to schedule.

As for NBA Ben10, No Jumper caught a social media clip addressing his discharge from the hospital on Instagram. He suffered a bullet injury to the neck weeks ago.

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AllStar JR's Alleged Shooting

For those unaware, prosecutors are accusing AllStar JR of being at the center of a reported shooting at a Houston restaurant earlier this month. A group of individuals allegedly went up to him and tried to rob him, which led to a fight during which a gun fell to the floor. Officials accused AllStar of picking the gun up and firing it while people fled.

Per investigators, one person fell down after a bullet hit them, JR fired more shots at another person, and the incident continued. Authorities also reportedly suggested he bragged about the shooting on social media and via a music video.

To be clear, the alleged connection between NBA Ben10 and AllStar JR hasn't been confirmed by law enforcement. Many fans assume that tension due to their Internet trolls towards each other. But as for the court of law, the case is still focusing on the gun possession charge exclusively.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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