AllStar JR Allegedly Left NBA Ben 10 Without Feeling In His Legs

BY Zachary Horvath
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When reports of AllStar JR's arrest came out, it was unclear if it was tied to the shooting of NBA Ben 10. But more details allege otherwise.

Details continue to surface following the arrest of AllStar JR. The more information we receive, the more it looks like he was the gunman responsible for injuring NBA Ben 10. Per another report from DJ Akademiks, federal officials allege that JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, left one of two victims without feeling in his legs.

This seems plausible because the other man was identified and has different injuries. Their affidavit alleges the other victim, Ron, lost one of his fingers in conjunction with suffering leg injuries.

In Akademiks' blog post, he adds, "Hospital officials told investigators one of the injured victims had his finger amputated due to the gunshot wound and suffered severe leg injuries. Another victim, as of April 15, did not have feeling in his legs."

The documents appear to provide even more items regarding the assault on NBA Ben 10 specifically. Akademiks writes, "The complaint alleges Ford then returned to the injured man and fired additional rounds at close range while he was lying on the floor. Investigators say he later pointed the gun again but appeared to be out of ammunition."

"The court documents also alleges he struck the man with the handgun and spit on him before leaving."

This appears to match up with the photo that showed JR allegedly standing over Ben 10.

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AllStar JR Arrested

In addition to this, we have information regarding whether or not JR was merely trying to defend himself. The criminal complaint also alleges that the Detroit rapper fled the scene—Confessions in Houston—in a white Cadillac Escalade.

The documents allege that AllStar JR did this so he could taunt NBA Ben 10 online. Akademiks reports, "Ford allegedly posted multiple videos on social media, appearing to taunt those involved. Investigators say he later released a music video referencing the shooting, including lyrics about the incident and what authorities describe as a reenactment."

AllStar JR was arrested in California early this morning while reportedly on his way to an interview with DJ Vlad. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm in an incident that occurred on or about April 8 in the Southern District of Houston, the documentation read.

The felony angle stems from AllStar JR having a conviction of that type in Michigan. As far as we know, NBA Ben 10 is still in the hospital recovering.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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