Details continue to surface following the arrest of AllStar JR. The more information we receive, the more it looks like he was the gunman responsible for injuring NBA Ben 10. Per another report from DJ Akademiks, federal officials allege that JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, left one of two victims without feeling in his legs.
This seems plausible because the other man was identified and has different injuries. Their affidavit alleges the other victim, Ron, lost one of his fingers in conjunction with suffering leg injuries.
In Akademiks' blog post, he adds, "Hospital officials told investigators one of the injured victims had his finger amputated due to the gunshot wound and suffered severe leg injuries. Another victim, as of April 15, did not have feeling in his legs."
The documents appear to provide even more items regarding the assault on NBA Ben 10 specifically. Akademiks writes, "The complaint alleges Ford then returned to the injured man and fired additional rounds at close range while he was lying on the floor. Investigators say he later pointed the gun again but appeared to be out of ammunition."
"The court documents also alleges he struck the man with the handgun and spit on him before leaving."
This appears to match up with the photo that showed JR allegedly standing over Ben 10.
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AllStar JR Arrested
In addition to this, we have information regarding whether or not JR was merely trying to defend himself. The criminal complaint also alleges that the Detroit rapper fled the scene—Confessions in Houston—in a white Cadillac Escalade.
The documents allege that AllStar JR did this so he could taunt NBA Ben 10 online. Akademiks reports, "Ford allegedly posted multiple videos on social media, appearing to taunt those involved. Investigators say he later released a music video referencing the shooting, including lyrics about the incident and what authorities describe as a reenactment."
AllStar JR was arrested in California early this morning while reportedly on his way to an interview with DJ Vlad. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm in an incident that occurred on or about April 8 in the Southern District of Houston, the documentation read.
The felony angle stems from AllStar JR having a conviction of that type in Michigan. As far as we know, NBA Ben 10 is still in the hospital recovering.
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